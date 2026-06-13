Four Held For Throwing Man Into Well Presuming Him To Be Dead In Odisha's Bargarh
Tulsiram Bariha was rescued four days after he was thrown into an abandoned well by the accused.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Bargarh: Police arrested four individuals for pushing a man into a well with the intention of killing him at Bargarh in Odisha.
The accused were arrested less than 24 hours after Tulsiram Bariha, a labourer by profession and a resident of Purena village in Padampur, was rescued from an abandoned well four days after he was thrown into it. The incident had taken place at Samalaipadar village under Bijepur block. The accused are Bablu Manahira of Padmapur Shaktinagar Pada, Shakti Behera of Bijepur Bhoipada, Trinath Mohapatra of Bijepur Madhyapada and Mohammad Akmal Siwak of Bijepur.
Bargarh SP Rabindra Nath Satapathy said, Tulsiram's family had filed a complaint at the Padmapur police station after he went missing. As per the complaint, Tulsiram had left his house on June 7 along with the accused to buy a mobile phone. But he did not return home following which his family lodged a missing complaint.
Tulsiram, after being rescued, told police he had consumed alcohol with the accused and got into a fight with them. Satapathy said the accused allegedly assaulted Tulsiram with fist-blows, bamboo sticks and glass bottles. When the victim lost consciousness, they presumed him to be dead and allegedly threw him into the abandoned well before fleeing the spot.
However, Tulsiram survived as the well had little water. He kept writhing in pain in the well when after four days, an elderly man named Bihari Malik, a local, heard his screams. Malik informed others following which locals along with fire personnel rescued Tulsiram and rushed him to the local hospital, the SP said. Tulsiram's condition is stated to be stable.
Preliminary investigation suggests the attack stemmed from a drunken brawl following which the accused allegedly assaulted the youth and threw him into the abandoned well believing him to be dead. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu: Teen Boy 'Beaten To Death', Buried At Goat Farm; Three Of Owner's Family Among Four Arrested