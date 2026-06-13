ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Throwing Man Into Well Presuming Him To Be Dead In Odisha's Bargarh

Bargarh: Police arrested four individuals for pushing a man into a well with the intention of killing him at Bargarh in Odisha.

The accused were arrested less than 24 hours after Tulsiram Bariha, a labourer by profession and a resident of Purena village in Padampur, was rescued from an abandoned well four days after he was thrown into it. The incident had taken place at Samalaipadar village under Bijepur block. The accused are Bablu Manahira of Padmapur Shaktinagar Pada, Shakti Behera of Bijepur Bhoipada, Trinath Mohapatra of Bijepur Madhyapada and Mohammad Akmal Siwak of Bijepur.

Bargarh SP Rabindra Nath Satapathy said, Tulsiram's family had filed a complaint at the Padmapur police station after he went missing. As per the complaint, Tulsiram had left his house on June 7 along with the accused to buy a mobile phone. But he did not return home following which his family lodged a missing complaint.