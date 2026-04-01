Four Held For Smuggling Owl At Gujarat's Navsari
The owl was smuggled to Chikhli village but it had died. Of the five accused, one is still at large.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Navsari: The Special Operations Group, police and Forest Department of Gujarat busted an owl smuggling gang with the arrest of four of its members.
The accused were arrested during a joint operation of the SOG, the Forest Department and Navsari police at Sadad Mivel village. Police said one Ishwar Magan Patel, a resident of Kanbhai village in Chikhli taluka had asked Smit Vanilal Patel of Godthal village to arrange an owl for performing a tantric ritual. Ishwar had offered Rs 3 lakh for the bird.
Smit Patel then spoke to Pritesh Tulsidas Deshmukh, a veterinarian from Rumla village. Deshmukh met Julius from Surat who arranged the owl and sent his colleague, Parimal Madhusingh Vasava, to Chikhli with the bird in a box, without any food or proper arrangements.
Parimal arrived on his bike with the box containing the owl in Saddavel village, where Pritesh, Smit, and Ishwar were waiting near Anand Farm and Nursery to receive the bird. Meanwhile, based on information received by the Navsari Special Operations Group (SOG), Chikhli was under surveillance with the Forest Department's support. As soon as Parimal showed up with the owl in a box, the raiding team apprehended him and the other accused.
After completion of legal formalities, the accused were handed over to Chikhli forest officials. The owl seized during the raid was found dead. The Forest Department has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and initiated further investigation.
According to Forest Officer RC Gavit, said postmortem on the owl has been conducted and it was cremated as per the prescribed rituals. He said the Forest Department and police are on lookout for Julius.
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