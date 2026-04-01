ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Smuggling Owl At Gujarat's Navsari

The box in which the owl was smuggled ( ETV Bharat )

Navsari: The Special Operations Group, police and Forest Department of Gujarat busted an owl smuggling gang with the arrest of four of its members.

The accused were arrested during a joint operation of the SOG, the Forest Department and Navsari police at Sadad Mivel village. Police said one Ishwar Magan Patel, a resident of Kanbhai village in Chikhli taluka had asked Smit Vanilal Patel of Godthal village to arrange an owl for performing a tantric ritual. Ishwar had offered Rs 3 lakh for the bird.

Smit Patel then spoke to Pritesh Tulsidas Deshmukh, a veterinarian from Rumla village. Deshmukh met Julius from Surat who arranged the owl and sent his colleague, Parimal Madhusingh Vasava, to Chikhli with the bird in a box, without any food or proper arrangements.