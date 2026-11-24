ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For 'Molestation' Of TV Actress In Bhubaneswar Pub; Complainant Asked To Record Statement

Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday night detained four persons in connection with a complaint lodged by an Odia tele-serial actress alleging sexual harassment and molestation at a pub and restaurant in Bhubaneswar.

The actress, who happens to be the daughter of a police officer, had brought the incident to public attention through a Facebook post on Sunday, in which she tagged the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), seeking CM Mohan Majhi's intervention into the matter.

Detailing the ordeal in her post, she said, "A group of men behaved inappropriately with me, and when I objected, the situation escalated. What is even more concerning is that the bouncers and management failed to intervene and remained silent spectators."

"An FIR has been filed. I demand strict and immediate legal action against the accused and the management. Establishments that fail to ensure women's safety and allow such incidents to happen under their watch should be shut down immediately. Public safety is not optional, and such negligence must have consequences," she added in her Facebook post.

On Monday, the actress again took to social media and said if there is no meaningful progress in the case, she would come forward and share her account of what exactly had happened. "It has been a couple of days since the shameful incident I experienced in my own country, in my own hometown. Being the daughter of a police officer who dedicated a significant part of his life to serving the nation, I chose to trust the legal system and filed an FIR," she said.

Despite receiving numerous calls from the media, she said, she chose not to speak publicly, and wanted to give the police time to do their job and deliver justice.