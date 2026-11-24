Four Held For 'Molestation' Of TV Actress In Bhubaneswar Pub; Complainant Asked To Record Statement
Police have asked the TV actress to record her statement before the investigating officer as part of the ongoing probe, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday night detained four persons in connection with a complaint lodged by an Odia tele-serial actress alleging sexual harassment and molestation at a pub and restaurant in Bhubaneswar.
The incident took place last Saturday night (November 21) under the jurisdiction of Chandrasekharpur Police Station.
The actress, who happens to be the daughter of a police officer, had brought the incident to public attention through a Facebook post on Sunday, in which she tagged the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), seeking CM Mohan Majhi's intervention into the matter.
Detailing the ordeal in her post, she said, "A group of men behaved inappropriately with me, and when I objected, the situation escalated. What is even more concerning is that the bouncers and management failed to intervene and remained silent spectators."
"An FIR has been filed. I demand strict and immediate legal action against the accused and the management. Establishments that fail to ensure women's safety and allow such incidents to happen under their watch should be shut down immediately. Public safety is not optional, and such negligence must have consequences," she added in her Facebook post.
On Monday, the actress again took to social media and said if there is no meaningful progress in the case, she would come forward and share her account of what exactly had happened. "It has been a couple of days since the shameful incident I experienced in my own country, in my own hometown. Being the daughter of a police officer who dedicated a significant part of his life to serving the nation, I chose to trust the legal system and filed an FIR," she said.
Despite receiving numerous calls from the media, she said, she chose not to speak publicly, and wanted to give the police time to do their job and deliver justice.
She further expressed concerns over alleged interference by influential individuals but hoped justice would not be compromised. "I have been informed that police have obtained evidence, reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the alleged offenders. Yet, I fail to understand the reason behind the delay in further proceedings. I have also heard concerning reports of possible interference by influential individuals," she said.
"I sincerely hope these concerns are unfounded and that justice will not be compromised. My silence should not be mistaken for weakness. It was a conscious decision to respect the legal process," the actress added
On the basis of her complaint, Chandrasekharpur police registered a case and nabbed four accused identified as Kailash Singh (51) of IRC Village, Nayapalli; Manoj Jena (34) of Suryanagar; Sagar Pattnaik (32) of Unit-8; and Debashish Sahu (28) of Nayapalli.
Police have also asked the actress to record her statement before the investigating officer as part of the ongoing investigation.
Chandrasekharpur Police Station IIC Girish Chandra Maharana said an impartial investigation is underway and efforts are on to uncover the truth behind the incident.
"The Commissionerate Police identified four accused in connection with the molestation of a television actress at a bar under the jurisdiction of Chandrasekharpur Police Station. However, as the sections under which the case has been registered carry imprisonment of less than seven years, all of them were released last night with a notice. They were released under the provisions of Section 35(3) of BNSS," the IIC told ETV Bharat.
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