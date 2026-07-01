Four Held For Kidnapping And Selling Bihar Migrant Workers In Chennai
Four arrested in Chennai for kidnapping five migrant workers from Bihar, selling them for Rs 8,000 each, and forcing them to work in Ambattur.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Chennai: At least four people were arrested in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for kidnapping migrant workers from Bihar and selling them for Rs 8,000 each, police said on Wednesday.
The victims had travelled to Chennai for work at a construction company in the city after being invited by a relative, Nandu Manji, who is employed there.
Police said the five migrant workers, including Sadhu Kumar (24), arrived by train at Chennai Central Railway Station and boarded an auto-rickshaw to reach Pattaravakkam near Ambattur, where the worksite was located. However, instead of driving to the specified location, the driver diverted the route, they added.
"When Nandu Manji contacted the group to check their whereabouts, the driver took the phone and threatened the workers. He demanded an online payment of Rs 7,500 per person for their release and warned of severe consequences if the money were not sent,” police sources told ETV Bharat, citing the complaint filed by Narendran, the owner of the company, with the Chennai Pookkadai Police Station after learning about the kidnapping.
Acting on the complaint, a special police team led by the Pookkadai Police Station began the probe and started reviewing surveillance camera footage from Chennai Central Railway Station. Sources added that the police tracked the vehicle using the auto-rickshaw’s registration number captured on CCTV and arrested the 36-year-old driver, Napoleon.
During interrogation, Napoleon allegedly confessed that he and his three accomplices, Mani (40), Narayana Moorthy (38) and Mahendran (39), had planned to kidnap migrant workers arriving from Bihar to extort money from their relatives.
“After running out of fuel, the kidnappers transferred the workers to another vehicle and took them near Pattaravakkam, where they sold each worker for Rs 8,000 to an unidentified individual,” the complaint said.
Police also found the workers were being forced to work at a private company in Ambattur. “We traced the workers through their mobile phone numbers and rescued them safely and handed them over to their relatives. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues,” sources said.
Also Read