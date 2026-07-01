ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Kidnapping And Selling Bihar Migrant Workers In Chennai

Chennai: At least four people were arrested in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for kidnapping migrant workers from Bihar and selling them for Rs 8,000 each, police said on Wednesday.

The victims had travelled to Chennai for work at a construction company in the city after being invited by a relative, Nandu Manji, who is employed there.

Police said the five migrant workers, including Sadhu Kumar (24), arrived by train at Chennai Central Railway Station and boarded an auto-rickshaw to reach Pattaravakkam near Ambattur, where the worksite was located. However, instead of driving to the specified location, the driver diverted the route, they added.

"When Nandu Manji contacted the group to check their whereabouts, the driver took the phone and threatened the workers. He demanded an online payment of Rs 7,500 per person for their release and warned of severe consequences if the money were not sent,” police sources told ETV Bharat, citing the complaint filed by Narendran, the owner of the company, with the Chennai Pookkadai Police Station after learning about the kidnapping.