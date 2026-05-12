Four Held For Alleged Harassment, Assault Of Northeast Women in Delhi's Nehru Place
Women from Northeastern states alleged racial abuse and assault in Nehru Place; police have arrested four accused individuals.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Four accused have been arrested in connection with the molestation of two women from Northeastern states in the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, these men harassed and assaulted the women and also passed racial remarks against them, leaving the victims deeply hurt by the encounter.
The women belong to Assam and Manipur. On Sunday, the woman from Assam travelled to Delhi's Nehru Place to meet her friend from Manipur. While they were together, the accused allegedly began making obscene comments toward the woman from Assam. When both women protested against this harassment, the accused allegedly abused, molested and assaulted them.
South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hemant Tiwari stated that on Sunday morning, Kalkaji Police Station received information about an assault and molestation incident at Nehru Place, which reportedly occurred around 7 am on May 10.
After receiving a Police Control Room (PCR) call about a woman in distress, local police immediately reached Nehru Place and found the two victims. Preliminary investigation revealed that they faced insulting remarks and abuses, leading to a scuffle with the accused. Police took both victims to AIIMS Hospital for medical examination. After this, a case was registered at Kalkaji Police Station against the accused, and an investigation started.
Four Accused Arrested
The DCP said CCTV footage from nearby areas was thoroughly examined. Several witnesses and passersby present at the time of the incident were identified. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, in which eight people were detained and questioned.
Eventually, the four main accused were identified. Multiple police teams conducted raids at locations linked to them. Police have now arrested all four accused involved in the incident. They have been identified as Mohammad Fahad, Mohammad Sabez, Mohammad Arif, and Aman alias Mohammad Faheem alias Kala, all residents of different parts of Delhi. Police have registered a case against them. Further investigation is underway.
"Nobody Helped Us"
One of the victims recounted that, on Sunday evening, while having tea at Nehru Place, some youths nearby started making vulgar comments and misbehaving with them. As the victims began recording the incident on their phones, the men allegedly abused them further and tore their clothes.
She added that no one came forward to help them, and those around them were only watching and laughing. However, she acknowledged that the police provided some assistance; without it, they would have been completely helpless.
According to the victim, the men who harassed them were auto-rickshaw and cab drivers. She said people from the Northeast often face discrimination because of language barriers, leading to such mistreatment, which she called completely wrong.
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