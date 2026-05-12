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Four Held For Alleged Harassment, Assault Of Northeast Women in Delhi's Nehru Place

Four accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged harassment of women in Delhi. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Four accused have been arrested in connection with the molestation of two women from Northeastern states in the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, these men harassed and assaulted the women and also passed racial remarks against them, leaving the victims deeply hurt by the encounter.

The women belong to Assam and Manipur. On Sunday, the woman from Assam travelled to Delhi's Nehru Place to meet her friend from Manipur. While they were together, the accused allegedly began making obscene comments toward the woman from Assam. When both women protested against this harassment, the accused allegedly abused, molested and assaulted them.

South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hemant Tiwari stated that on Sunday morning, Kalkaji Police Station received information about an assault and molestation incident at Nehru Place, which reportedly occurred around 7 am on May 10.

After receiving a Police Control Room (PCR) call about a woman in distress, local police immediately reached Nehru Place and found the two victims. Preliminary investigation revealed that they faced insulting remarks and abuses, leading to a scuffle with the accused. Police took both victims to AIIMS Hospital for medical examination. After this, a case was registered at Kalkaji Police Station against the accused, and an investigation started.

Four Accused Arrested

The DCP said CCTV footage from nearby areas was thoroughly examined. Several witnesses and passersby present at the time of the incident were identified. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, in which eight people were detained and questioned.