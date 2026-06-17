Four Held, 10 Pakistan-Made Pistols Recovered During Operation In Punjab's Amritsar
Amritsar Border Range DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill said the operation was conducted by teams of Lopoke, Jandiala, Special Cell and Amritsar Rural Police.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Amritsar: In a breakthrough against organised crime and cross-border arms smuggling, Punjab Police arrested four alleged gangsters and recovered 10 Pakistan-made pistols from them during a series of coordinated operations carried out in Amritsar district.
Amritsar Border Range DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill said the operation was conducted by teams of Lopoke, Jandiala, Special Cell and Amritsar Rural Police. He said gangsters from across the border and anti-national forces are hatching conspiracies to lead the youth of Punjab on the wrong path and disrupt the peace and tranquility of the state.
"Accused Jaskaran Singh, resident of Ranian, was arrested and five pistols, nine magazines and 20 live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, his other accomplices were identified and more arrests are likely to be made soon. Three pistols and 400 grams of contraband was recovered from the second accused Naresh Kumar alias Mani," Gill said.
He said Mani is accused in several criminal cases. He said the other accused are Rawaljit Singh alias Sonu and his accomplice who are accused in the murder of advocate Lakhwinder Singh in Jandiala Guru.
"Both of them were also involved in the firing incident on a sarpanch recently. Two foreign pistols have been recovered from them," the DIG said. He said the accused had links with Pakistan's ISI and were involved in smuggling of weapons and contraband across the border through drones. "The accused were in touch with gangsters lodged in jails and were planning to carry out incidents like extortion, firing and murder," he said.
Gill said gangsters create an atmosphere of terror by firing at the houses or business establishments of traders and businessmen and later demand extortion from them. He said the primary objective of Punjab Police is to prevent a crime before it is committed. "Gangsters, extortionists and any element challenging law and order will not be spared and strictest action will continue against them," he said.
This apart, Gill said during a joint operation conducted by Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Police in the Dream City area, a person associated with the narco-terror module was busted.
In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and illegal narcotics networks, Ferozepur Police, in two separate operations, apprehends three accused and recovers 5.775 kg of heroin, 1,33,640 restricted capsules/tablets, 39 cartridges (KF 7.65), and ₹36,600 in cash.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 17, 2026
Separate… pic.twitter.com/pvzIblwKZn
Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X said, "In a major operation against drug trafficking and illegal drug networks, Ferozepur Police has arrested three accused in two separate operations and recovered 5.775 kg heroin, 1,33,640 banned capsules/pills, 39 cartridges (KF 7.65), and ₹36,600 in cash. Separate FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act and other relevant sections at Police Station Arif K and Police Station Mamdot in Ferozepur. Further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, trace the financial trail and identify all the persons involved. Punjab Police is steadfast in its commitment to dismantle drug trafficking networks and make Punjab a safe and drug-free state."
Also Read
J&K Police Bust Pakistan Sponsored Narco-Terrorism Module; Three Kingpins Arrested From Punjab