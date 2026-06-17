ETV Bharat / state

Four Held, 10 Pakistan-Made Pistols Recovered During Operation In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: In a breakthrough against organised crime and cross-border arms smuggling, Punjab Police arrested four alleged gangsters and recovered 10 Pakistan-made pistols from them during a series of coordinated operations carried out in Amritsar district.

Amritsar Border Range DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill said the operation was conducted by teams of Lopoke, Jandiala, Special Cell and Amritsar Rural Police. He said gangsters from across the border and anti-national forces are hatching conspiracies to lead the youth of Punjab on the wrong path and disrupt the peace and tranquility of the state.

"Accused Jaskaran Singh, resident of Ranian, was arrested and five pistols, nine magazines and 20 live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, his other accomplices were identified and more arrests are likely to be made soon. Three pistols and 400 grams of contraband was recovered from the second accused Naresh Kumar alias Mani," Gill said.

He said Mani is accused in several criminal cases. He said the other accused are Rawaljit Singh alias Sonu and his accomplice who are accused in the murder of advocate Lakhwinder Singh in Jandiala Guru.