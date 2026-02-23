Four Gujarati Tourists Booked For 'Ruckus' In Arunachal Resort
Police said in addition to verbal abuse and intimidation, the accused guests threatened to damage the property's reputation by posting false and malicious reviews online.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Tezpur: A case has been registered against four tourists from Gujarat at Anini police station in the Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh for alleged misconduct and threat to the staff at a resort they were staying in.
Police told ETV Bharat that a case was registered on Sunday night under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The management of Mishimi Hills Resort & Hotels had lodged a complaint stating that the incident occurred on February 20, coinciding with Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day.
According to the complaint, the four accused — members of the same family who checked into the resort on February 18 — were clearly informed at the time of check-in that consuming outside food and alcohol within the resort premises is prohibited. Despite this, the guests allegedly consumed alcohol brought from outside in full view of the staff.
The FIR alleged that when resort employees reminded the guests of the house rules, the situation worsened. Resort staff have claimed that abusive, obscene, and sexually derogatory language was directed at female employees, causing fear, humiliation, and distress. The complaint further states that one of the accused allegedly attempted to physically assault a female staff member, creating a threat to her safety and prompting intervention by other staff.
In addition to verbal abuse and intimidation, the resort management has alleged that the accused guests threatened to damage the property's reputation by posting false and malicious reviews online. They boasted of having influential connections and warned that they could get the establishment shut down.
During the confrontation, the accused allegedly damaged a framed display outlining the resort's rules and instructions, resulting in property loss. The resort management has sought police action under multiple provisions of the BNS, including sections relating to criminal force, outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, obscene acts, mischief and defamation. Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, has also been cited in connection with alleged online threats.
Mishimi Hills Groups chairman Razina Mihu said video recordings, physical evidence of damage, and witness statements from staff and guests are available and submitted to investigators.
During the time of the incident, the district tourism officer was present at the site for dinner and tried to control the tourist family, but that turned out to be of no use. This is the same resort where singer Udit Narayan stayed from January 30 to February 2.
Meanwhile, one of the guests involved in the incident has issued a formal legal notice through counsel, objecting to the circulation of video footage and personal profile details on digital platforms. He has alleged that video content related to the incident was shared publicly without consent, constituting a violation of privacy and causing reputation and professional harm. The notice claims that such circulation amounts to unlawful digital publication under provisions of the Information Technology Act and criminal defamation laws.
Police have confirmed receipt of the FIR and stated that the matter is under examination. Authorities are expected to assess the allegations made by both sides, review available evidence, and proceed in accordance with the law.
The case has drawn attention in the remote border district, raising broader concerns about staff safety in the hospitality sector, responsible conduct by tourists, clarity of resort policies, and the lawful use of digital content during disputes. As investigations continue, the matter remains under legal process, with outcomes likely to depend on the verification of evidence and statements of all parties involved.
