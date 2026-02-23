ETV Bharat / state

Four Gujarati Tourists Booked For 'Ruckus' In Arunachal Resort

Tezpur: A case has been registered against four tourists from Gujarat at Anini police station in the Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh for alleged misconduct and threat to the staff at a resort they were staying in.

Police told ETV Bharat that a case was registered on Sunday night under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The management of Mishimi Hills Resort & Hotels had lodged a complaint stating that the incident occurred on February 20, coinciding with Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day.

According to the complaint, the four accused — members of the same family who checked into the resort on February 18 — were clearly informed at the time of check-in that consuming outside food and alcohol within the resort premises is prohibited. Despite this, the guests allegedly consumed alcohol brought from outside in full view of the staff.

The shattered frame of rules and regulations of the resport following the ruckus. (ETV Bharat)

The FIR alleged that when resort employees reminded the guests of the house rules, the situation worsened. Resort staff have claimed that abusive, obscene, and sexually derogatory language was directed at female employees, causing fear, humiliation, and distress. The complaint further states that one of the accused allegedly attempted to physically assault a female staff member, creating a threat to her safety and prompting intervention by other staff.

In addition to verbal abuse and intimidation, the resort management has alleged that the accused guests threatened to damage the property's reputation by posting false and malicious reviews online. They boasted of having influential connections and warned that they could get the establishment shut down.