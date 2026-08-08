ETV Bharat / state

Four Girls Lose Mother In Himachal Road Road Accident That Claimed Seven Lives

Chamba: Four girls have lost their mother in a road accident which occurred near the Churah area of Devikothi tehsil of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and claimed lives of seven people while leaving 11 others injured.

The girls remain oblivious to the death of their mother, Neelima, and remain admitted at the medical college in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district where they are being treated for their injuries. They were accompanying their mother when the mishap occurred. After the accident, the four girls were taken to Chamba Medical College, about 50 kilometers from the accident site.

The four girls had set out for their maternal grandmother's home with their mother and around 6 AM Saturday boarded a private bus (registration number HP73A2101) along with the passengers from villages in the Devikothi tehsil of Churah. Only after travelling three kilometers, the bus rolled off the road at the Chalunj curve near Devikothi resulting in the accident.

After the mishap, locals rushed to the scene and began rescue operations. Police officials and those from local administration also arrived at the spot with the mishap leaving the bus completely mangled.