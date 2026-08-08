Four Girls Lose Mother In Himachal Road Road Accident That Claimed Seven Lives
Four girls lose their mother among seven people who died in a road accident near Churah of Devikothi tehsil.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Chamba: Four girls have lost their mother in a road accident which occurred near the Churah area of Devikothi tehsil of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and claimed lives of seven people while leaving 11 others injured.
The girls remain oblivious to the death of their mother, Neelima, and remain admitted at the medical college in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district where they are being treated for their injuries. They were accompanying their mother when the mishap occurred. After the accident, the four girls were taken to Chamba Medical College, about 50 kilometers from the accident site.
The four girls had set out for their maternal grandmother's home with their mother and around 6 AM Saturday boarded a private bus (registration number HP73A2101) along with the passengers from villages in the Devikothi tehsil of Churah. Only after travelling three kilometers, the bus rolled off the road at the Chalunj curve near Devikothi resulting in the accident.
After the mishap, locals rushed to the scene and began rescue operations. Police officials and those from local administration also arrived at the spot with the mishap leaving the bus completely mangled.
Authorities had to deploy JCB machines to pull out the people trapped inside the vehicle while the injured were taken to Chamba Medical College for treatment.
While the families of the deceased and the injured have arrived at the hospital, these four sisters remain unaware about mother's death. According to the local residents, the girls' father works as a labourer in the remote Pangi area of Chamba district and has been informed about the death of his wife.
Dr Pankaj, Principal of Chamba Medical College, said that 11 people were brought to the hospital following the bus accident. "After examination, two were found to be in critical condition and have been referred to Tanda Medical College. Some of the injured require surgery, which is scheduled for today, while four or five children among the injured are doing well," said Pankaj.
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