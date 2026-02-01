ETV Bharat / state

Four Minor Girls Die By Suicide In Bihar's Aurangabad

Aurangabad: As many as four minor girls reportedly died by suicide at a village under Haspura police station in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

Locals said five girls, belonging to Mahadalit community, attempted suicide but one of them survived. The deceased's families allegedly tried to suppress the matter by cremating the bodies, but the lone survivor narrated the incident to her family following which it came to fore.

The incident is reported to have occurred on January 29, but came to light late on Saturday evening. According to reports, the five minor girls attempted suicide by consuming poison together at a farm. One of the girls, however, survived and managed to reach her house and informed her family about the incident. Her family took her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident has led to a sense of uneasiness in the village whose residents are refraining from speaking about it while tacitly acknowledging it.

According to locals, after the deaths of the four minor girls, their families performed their last rites at a location near the village out of fear of police action. When police personnel arrived at the village and questioned the deceased's families, they they feigned ignorance about the incident. Interestingly, the police too refused to divulge much details about the incident.