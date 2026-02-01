Four Minor Girls Die By Suicide In Bihar's Aurangabad
Five girls attempted suicide in a village one of whom survived. Locals said the deceaseds' families tried to suppress the incident.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Aurangabad: As many as four minor girls reportedly died by suicide at a village under Haspura police station in Bihar's Aurangabad district.
Locals said five girls, belonging to Mahadalit community, attempted suicide but one of them survived. The deceased's families allegedly tried to suppress the matter by cremating the bodies, but the lone survivor narrated the incident to her family following which it came to fore.
The incident is reported to have occurred on January 29, but came to light late on Saturday evening. According to reports, the five minor girls attempted suicide by consuming poison together at a farm. One of the girls, however, survived and managed to reach her house and informed her family about the incident. Her family took her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
The incident has led to a sense of uneasiness in the village whose residents are refraining from speaking about it while tacitly acknowledging it.
According to locals, after the deaths of the four minor girls, their families performed their last rites at a location near the village out of fear of police action. When police personnel arrived at the village and questioned the deceased's families, they they feigned ignorance about the incident. Interestingly, the police too refused to divulge much details about the incident.
"As soon as the incident was reported, a watchman was sent to the village, but no clear information was obtained. The matter is currently under investigation. A team has been sent to the village," said Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das.
Even as the girls took their own lives, it is not yet clear why did they take the extreme step. It is also unclear why their families tried to suppress the matter.
A similar case of mass suicide was reported on April 9, 2022, in Chiraila village, under Kasma police station area of Rafiganj block in the district when six friends attempted suicide, five of whom died. The reason behind the incident was a love affair between the five girls with a boy.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read
Farmer, Wife And Two Sons Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nanded In Suspected Mass Suicide