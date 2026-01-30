Four Former Naxalite Couples Tie The Knot In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
The weddings took place during Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit to Narayanpur, where a Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Programme was organised.
Narayanpur: Four former Naxalite couples solemnised their marriages under government supervision. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The weddings took place during Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit to Narayanpur, where a Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Programme was organised. Four couples, all of whom had earlier surrendered and renounced violence, tied the knot through traditional rituals.
Speaking to the media, the former Naxalites shared their experiences of life within the outlawed organisation. They said they were once involved in activities opposed to development, living a harsh life in forests with limited food, unsafe shelters, and constant threat to life. After surrendering, they witnessed a change. They have housing, ration support, livelihood assistance, and access to welfare schemes from the administration. They said they now live with dignity, safety and hope for a stable future.
The former cadres revealed that strict restrictions existed within the Naxalite organisation regarding marriage and family life. Returning to the mainstream has allowed them to build families without fear and move forward as responsible members of society. The couples had known each other while working within the organisation and, after availing rehabilitation benefits, decided to begin married life.
Under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, the four surrendered Naxalite couples were married. State minister Kedar Kashyap said the programme reflects Chhattisgarh’s steady progress towards becoming Naxal-free under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and extended his best wishes to the newlyweds.
Details of the Married Couples
- Ranjit, a former PPCM in the Naxalite organisation, married Koshi, who also held the rank of PPCM.
- Sukhlal, known as the “doctor” of the Naxal group and a former DVCM, married Kamla Gota, a former ACM.
- Maso Mandavi, who served as a PCCM, married Rita Kavasi, a party member.
- Sunny Ram, a former ACM, married Sushila, who was also an active party member.
