Four Former Naxalite Couples Tie The Knot In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Four former Naxalite couples solemnised their marriages under government supervision. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The weddings took place during Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit to Narayanpur, where a Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Programme was organised. Four couples, all of whom had earlier surrendered and renounced violence, tied the knot through traditional rituals.

Speaking to the media, the former Naxalites shared their experiences of life within the outlawed organisation. They said they were once involved in activities opposed to development, living a harsh life in forests with limited food, unsafe shelters, and constant threat to life. After surrendering, they witnessed a change. They have housing, ration support, livelihood assistance, and access to welfare schemes from the administration. They said they now live with dignity, safety and hope for a stable future.

The former cadres revealed that strict restrictions existed within the Naxalite organisation regarding marriage and family life. Returning to the mainstream has allowed them to build families without fear and move forward as responsible members of society. The couples had known each other while working within the organisation and, after availing rehabilitation benefits, decided to begin married life.