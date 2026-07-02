Four Former AIADMK Ministers Join TVK Along With Thousand Of Cadres
Former Ministers C. Vijayabaskar and MR. Vijayabaskar formally joined TVK along with thousands of their supporters and party workers.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Chennai: In a major political setback for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the next phase of political realignments in Tamil Nadu, four former ministers, including C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar, formally joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday along with thousands of their supporters and party workers.
The induction ceremony was held at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, near here, in the presence of TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand, senior ministers and party leaders. Besides C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabaskar, former ministers M S M Anandan from Tiruppur and S Valarmathi from Tiruchirappalli also joined TVK.
The latest defections come amid growing discontent within the AIADMK following its poor performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the party, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), secured only 47 seats.
The electoral setback reportedly triggered internal dissent, with several senior leaders, including S P Velumani, C V Shanmugam, C Vijayabaskar and Natham Viswanathan, openly expressing dissatisfaction with the party leadership.
The divisions became more apparent during the trust vote in the Assembly on May 13, when 25 AIADMK MLAs reportedly defied the party leadership and voted in favour of the TVK government.
Subsequently, several legislators resigned from the AIADMK and crossed over to the ruling party. Former ministers Udumalai Radhakrishnan, Kadambur Raju and MC Sampath had also joined TVK in the earlier phase of defections.
Although some dissident leaders later reconciled with the AIADMK leadership after the party took up the anti-defection issue in the Assembly, CV Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar remained opposed to the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami.
Vijayabaskar resigned as MLA on June 16, while Vijayabaskar stepped down as the Karur MLA on June 29, after reportedly expressing dissatisfaction over not being given organisational responsibilities despite supporting the party leadership.
The two leaders officially announced their decision to join TVK on Tuesday. Within hours, former ministers Anandan and Valarmathi also declared their resignation from the AIADMK.
At Thursday's induction programme, several former legislators also joined the ruling party, including E M Manraj (Srivilliputhur), M Ramkumar (Kumbakonam), M S R Rajavarman (Thiruchuzhi), Sadhan Prabhakar (Paramakudi), Thirugnanasambandham (Peravoorani), Sundararajan (Sangagiri) and Ramachandran (Sivaganga).
A number of district-level functionaries also switched allegiance, including Pudukkottai district secretary Vairamuthu, Perambalur district secretary Ilamai Tamilselvan, Orathanadu secretary Sekar, and former Tiruchirappalli Deputy Mayor Srinivasan, along with their supporters.
The new entrants paid floral tributes to the party's ideological leaders before taking the party oath in the presence of TVK leaders. Ministers Sengottaiyan, Adhav Arjuna and Arun Raj, among others, attended the event.
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