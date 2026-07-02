ETV Bharat / state

Four Former AIADMK Ministers Join TVK Along With Thousand Of Cadres

Chennai: In a major political setback for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the next phase of political realignments in Tamil Nadu, four former ministers, including C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar, formally joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday along with thousands of their supporters and party workers.

The induction ceremony was held at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, near here, in the presence of TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand, senior ministers and party leaders. Besides C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabaskar, former ministers M S M Anandan from Tiruppur and S Valarmathi from Tiruchirappalli also joined TVK.

The latest defections come amid growing discontent within the AIADMK following its poor performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the party, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), secured only 47 seats.

The electoral setback reportedly triggered internal dissent, with several senior leaders, including S P Velumani, C V Shanmugam, C Vijayabaskar and Natham Viswanathan, openly expressing dissatisfaction with the party leadership.

The divisions became more apparent during the trust vote in the Assembly on May 13, when 25 AIADMK MLAs reportedly defied the party leadership and voted in favour of the TVK government.

Subsequently, several legislators resigned from the AIADMK and crossed over to the ruling party. Former ministers Udumalai Radhakrishnan, Kadambur Raju and MC Sampath had also joined TVK in the earlier phase of defections.