ETV Bharat / state

Four Family Members Killed As Truck Overturns Onto Car In Haryana’s Banipur Chowk

The car that was crushed in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Rewari: Four members of a family, including a couple, died and a five-year-old child was injured when a truck overturned onto the car they were travelling in near Banipur Chowk in Haryana’s Bawal, on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Saturday night, police said.

Satish Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kasola police station, said they received information about a truck overturning onto a car. According to him, four people died in the incident, and one child sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, his wife Divya, Nitin, and Nitin’s wife Sarita, all residents of Palam Vihar, Delhi. The family was returning from Khatu village in Sikar district of Rajasthan to Delhi on Saturday night when a truck, loaded with chains, lost control and overturned onto their car, trapping everyone inside. The accident was so severe that the occupants had no chance to escape. Four people died on the spot, while the 5-year-old child sustained injuries. Immediately after the accident, local residents passing by alerted the police. Upon receiving information about the accident, police and ambulances arrived at the scene