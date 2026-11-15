Four Family Members Killed As Truck Overturns Onto Car In Haryana’s Banipur Chowk
The accident was so severe that the occupants had no chance to escape.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Rewari: Four members of a family, including a couple, died and a five-year-old child was injured when a truck overturned onto the car they were travelling in near Banipur Chowk in Haryana’s Bawal, on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Saturday night, police said.
Satish Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kasola police station, said they received information about a truck overturning onto a car. According to him, four people died in the incident, and one child sustained injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Deepak, his wife Divya, Nitin, and Nitin’s wife Sarita, all residents of Palam Vihar, Delhi. The family was returning from Khatu village in Sikar district of Rajasthan to Delhi on Saturday night when a truck, loaded with chains, lost control and overturned onto their car, trapping everyone inside.
The accident was so severe that the occupants had no chance to escape. Four people died on the spot, while the 5-year-old child sustained injuries.
Immediately after the accident, local residents passing by alerted the police. Upon receiving information about the accident, police and ambulances arrived at the scene
A hydra crane was used to remove the truck from the car, allowing those trapped inside to be extricated. DSP Sanjeev Balhara and Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar were also present at the site.
According to people present at the scene, the highway near Banipur Chowk is in poor condition, with potholes scattered across the road. Locals suggested that the truck may have lost control due to a pothole or perhaps because the driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading the vehicle to overturn onto the car.
Following the incident, the police informed the families of the deceased and the injured child. They have departed from Delhi for Rewari. The family members have been residing in Delhi for a long time.
The police official added that a formal case will be registered once the family arrives and a complaint is filed. The post-mortem examination of the bodies will be conducted today.
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