ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Two Children Missing In Karnataka's Davangere After Losses In Share Market

Kumar, a resident of Shyagale village in Davangere taluk, had been living in Davangere for some time and was engaged in share market trading and had collected money from the public and invested it in the share market.

His family members said he had faced losses in the share market recently and they have lost contact with him. The relatives of the family were informed on August 12 that they would be going to Bengaluru before they lost contact with them.

The family had left their car, bike and mobile at home and went to the KSRTC bus stand in an auto. Kumar's relatives have said they remain worried as they have not been able to contact him. His mother has filed a complaint in this regard at the Vidyanagar police station, and the police have registered a case and are searching for the missing members.

Vidyanagar police station inspector Shilpa said Kumar had informed his mother that he was going to Bengaluru along with his other family members. "He left his car and mobile at home. This has worried his family. His mother came to the police station and complained that he is missing. It has been eight days since all four of them left home. We are searching for the family."