ETV Bharat / state

Four Family Members Among Five Killed In Tamil Nadu Car Crash With Stationary Lorry

Wreckage of car after accident on Pollachi-Pallani National Highway ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: At least five persons, including four of the same family, were killed after a car crashed into a stationary lorry on the Pollachi-Pallani National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. According to police, a speeding car lost control on the highway and collided with a lorry carrying a water tanker that was watering plants, killing five people, including three women. Four of the deceased belonged to the same family from Gurubampalayam near Madukkarai in Coimbatore. Police identified them as Kanagaraj, his wife Poornima, and their daughters Amritha and Aarthi. The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be confirmed.