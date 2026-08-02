Four Family Members Among Five Killed In Tamil Nadu Car Crash With Stationary Lorry
A speeding car crashed into a stationary lorry on a highway in Coimbatore, killing five, including four family members; investigation is victim ongoing.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Coimbatore: At least five persons, including four of the same family, were killed after a car crashed into a stationary lorry on the Pollachi-Pallani National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.
According to police, a speeding car lost control on the highway and collided with a lorry carrying a water tanker that was watering plants, killing five people, including three women.
Four of the deceased belonged to the same family from Gurubampalayam near Madukkarai in Coimbatore. Police identified them as Kanagaraj, his wife Poornima, and their daughters Amritha and Aarthi. The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be confirmed.
#WATCH | Pollachi, Tamil Nadu | Five people were killed in a road accident near the Nallampalli Junction on the Pollachi–Palani National Highway, after a speeding car crashed into a stationary lorry near Pollachi in Coimbatore district.— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026
Four of the deceased were members of the… pic.twitter.com/D7Ri139sQE
Kanagaraj’s family was returning from Udumalpet when the car suddenly went out of control near Nallampalli on the Pollachi-Pallani National Highway and rammed into the lorry on the central median.
The accident resulted in five deaths, while the car was also completely destroyed. A police team from the Komangalam, which rushed to the spot, said they recovered the bodies of the five people in the car and sent them to the Pollachi Government Hospital by ambulance for an autopsy.
“We have registered a case and seized the footage recorded on the CCTV cameras on the national highway. An investigation is underway to find out the actual cause of the accident and the identity of the car driver,” police said.
Meanwhile, police have removed the car wreckage involved in the accident and cleared the traffic.
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