Man Among Four Drown In Rajasthan River While Rescuing A Child
Four people drowned in the Parvati River in Rajasthan on Tuesday while trying to rescue a child.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
Chhabra (Baran): A man was among four people who drowned in a river on Tuesday in the Gugor area of Rajasthan while rescuing a child. A wave of grief swept through the area following the incident.
Chhabra Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Khatana said that four people, who had arrived in the village on Monday night to attend a wedding, went to bathe in the Parvati River, and as the child of one Guddi Bai waded into the water, he went on to search for him along with three other people. In the incident, all four people died while rescuing the child.
"Guddi Bai and others rushed to save the child. While the child was successfully rescued, the four others drowned and died," said Khatana.
The deceased have been identified as Guddi Bai (45), resident of Naya Mohalla, Chhipabarod; Arman (17), resident of Hatti Mill, Guna, Madhya Pradesh; Salam (22), resident of Naya Mohalla, Chhipabarod, and Yunus Khan (18), resident of Hatti Mill, Guna, Madhya Pradesh.
Police said that the post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted. They added that after receiving information about the incident, a police team was rushed to the place, which took custody of the bodies and initiated post-mortem procedures.
The bodies were later handed over to the families for the last rites. Earlier, after receiving the news of the incident, locals and the officials from the administration launched relief and rescue operations.
According to officials, it was after considerable effort that the bodies of the four people were pulled from the river. Officials further said it was at the Chhabra Hospital that the people were declared dead. The bodies were placed at the mortuary of the hospital, from where they were handed over to the next of kin.
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