ETV Bharat / state

Man Among Four Drown In Rajasthan River While Rescuing A Child

Chhabra (Baran): A man was among four people who drowned in a river on Tuesday in the Gugor area of Rajasthan while rescuing a child. A wave of grief swept through the area following the incident.

Chhabra Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Khatana said that four people, who had arrived in the village on Monday night to attend a wedding, went to bathe in the Parvati River, and as the child of one Guddi Bai waded into the water, he went on to search for him along with three other people. In the incident, all four people died while rescuing the child.

"Guddi Bai and others rushed to save the child. While the child was successfully rescued, the four others drowned and died," said Khatana.

The deceased have been identified as Guddi Bai (45), resident of Naya Mohalla, Chhipabarod; Arman (17), resident of Hatti Mill, Guna, Madhya Pradesh; Salam (22), resident of Naya Mohalla, Chhipabarod, and Yunus Khan (18), resident of Hatti Mill, Guna, Madhya Pradesh.