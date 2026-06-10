ETV Bharat / state

Four Die As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge Near Mussoorie

Mussoorie: Four people died when their car plunged into a 500-foot gorge near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from the Mussoorie Police Station, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and an ambulance, rushed to the scene. However, the rescuers faced significant challenges in reaching the ill-fated vehicle due to dense thickets and the rugged terrain.

The deceased are identified as Satyaprakash of Sonipat in Haryana, Manit (19) and Savita (48), residents of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad, and Sangeeta (46), a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.

Inquiries with locals revealed that the white Maruti Celerio (DL5CS 4610) the deceased were travelling in suddenly lost control and fell into the deep gorge, reportedly due to brake failure. Prior to the accident, the occupants had purchased some items from a nearby shop. During the interaction, the occupants stated they were coming from Uttarkashi.

Shortly after getting back into the vehicle, the car began rolling downhill and plunged into the gorge.