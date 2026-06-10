Four Die As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge Near Mussoorie
Rescuers faced significant challenges in reaching the ill-fated vehicle due to dense thickets and the rugged terrain.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Mussoorie: Four people died when their car plunged into a 500-foot gorge near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from the Mussoorie Police Station, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and an ambulance, rushed to the scene. However, the rescuers faced significant challenges in reaching the ill-fated vehicle due to dense thickets and the rugged terrain.
The deceased are identified as Satyaprakash of Sonipat in Haryana, Manit (19) and Savita (48), residents of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad, and Sangeeta (46), a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.
Inquiries with locals revealed that the white Maruti Celerio (DL5CS 4610) the deceased were travelling in suddenly lost control and fell into the deep gorge, reportedly due to brake failure. Prior to the accident, the occupants had purchased some items from a nearby shop. During the interaction, the occupants stated they were coming from Uttarkashi.
Shortly after getting back into the vehicle, the car began rolling downhill and plunged into the gorge.
Preliminary findings suggest that brake failure could have caused the mishap. Personnel from the Mussoorie Police Station, the Circle Officer (Mussoorie), and the City Superintendent of Police (Dehradun) visited the site and took stock of the rescue operation. The families have been informed of the incident and have already set out from their homes.
All four were found dead and their bodies are being recovered from the gorge.
The bodies will be sent for postmortem examination, police said.
Uttarakhand sees a high number of road accidents due to the hilly terrain, and the problem becomes more acute during the monsoon and winter seasons.
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