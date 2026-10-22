Four Devotees Fatally Knocked Down By Speeding Scorpio In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada District
The devotees of Goddess Bhavani, who were en route to Vijayawada, were hit by the vehicle while they were crossing the road near Kathipudi.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Kathipudi (Kakinada district): Four devotees of Goddess Bhavani were killed when a speeding Scorpio car rammed into them near Kathipudi in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred when they were crossing the road to have tea after the bus, in which they were travelling to Vijayawada, had halted for repairs.
They deceased were among 40 Bhavani devotees from Denkada in Vizianagaram district who were on their way to Vijayawada on a private bus to seek the Goddess's blessings. While en route, the bus developed a technical snag. When the driver stopped the bus for repairing, some devotees alighted from the bus and were walking across the road to a shop to have tea when the Scorpio knocked them down.
Three of the devotees died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital. The deceased have been identified as Chirigidi Errayya (38), Lingala Sitaram (45), Bonela Satibabu (40), and Tatipudi Siva Prasad (40).
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, with Kakinada DSP Tilak visiting the accident spot.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, State Minister Narayana, and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy have expressed deep shock over the accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. The ministers also spoke to the district revenue, transport, and police officials over the phone and directed them to provide all necessary support to the devotees and the families of the deceased.
Minister Narayana assured the affected families that the government would stand firmly by their side during this difficult time.
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