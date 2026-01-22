ETV Bharat / state

Four Detained For Assaulting Pastor In Odisha's Dhenkanal 16 Days After The Incident

Dhenkanal: Police in Odisha's Dhenkanal district have detained four persons and started an investigation into the alleged assault on a pastor 16 days after the incident.

Parjang police in the district have registered a case alleging an assault and public humiliation of Bipin Naik by a group of 15-20 persons, over allegations of religious conversion.

"Pastor Bipin Naik's wife lodged a complaint at Parjang police station. An FIR (41/2026) has been registered under various sections of the law. We have started an investigation and already examined the eyewitnesses. Bipin Naik has undergone a medical check-up, the report of which is with the police. All necessary details have been collected during the course of the investigation. So far, four people have been detained. Further investigation is underway," Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar told ETV Bharat on Wednesday evening.