Four Detained For Assaulting Pastor In Odisha's Dhenkanal 16 Days After The Incident
The victim's wife, in her complaint, alleged a group assaulted her husband with bamboo sticks, fists and kicks without any provocation or lawful authority.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST
Dhenkanal: Police in Odisha's Dhenkanal district have detained four persons and started an investigation into the alleged assault on a pastor 16 days after the incident.
Parjang police in the district have registered a case alleging an assault and public humiliation of Bipin Naik by a group of 15-20 persons, over allegations of religious conversion.
"Pastor Bipin Naik's wife lodged a complaint at Parjang police station. An FIR (41/2026) has been registered under various sections of the law. We have started an investigation and already examined the eyewitnesses. Bipin Naik has undergone a medical check-up, the report of which is with the police. All necessary details have been collected during the course of the investigation. So far, four people have been detained. Further investigation is underway," Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar told ETV Bharat on Wednesday evening.
According to the FIR lodged by Bandana Naik of Kandarsinga village, the incident occurred on January 4, 2026, between 11 am and 12 noon. In her complaint, Naik alleged that her husband was invited to the house of one Krishna Naik for prayers for good health when a group of 15-20 persons, allegedly members of Bajrang Dal, arrived on motorcycles armed with bamboo sticks and forcibly entered the house.
The complainant alleged that the group assaulted her husband with bamboo sticks, fists and kicks without any provocation or lawful authority. The complaint further alleged that the victim was subjected to severe humiliation.
Based on the written complaint, Parjang police registered Case No. 41 on January 13, 2026, under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 115(2), 351(2) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.
