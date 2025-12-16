ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Three Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Vehicles On Tamil Nadu's Accident-Prone Thoppur Ghat Stretch

Dharmapuri / Salem: Four people were killed on the spot after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Thoppur Ghat stretch of National Highway-44 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Salem-Dharmapuri hill section, a stretch long identified as one of the most accident-prone roads in the state. Despite repeated advisories by traffic and highway authorities urging motorists to slow down, serious accidents continue to be reported from the area.

According to officials, the truck was travelling towards Salem when it first hit another truck moving ahead, before crashing into a two-wheeler, an Omni van and a car, triggering a chain collision.

Four deceased were identified as Arunagiri from Dhammanampatti, Kalaiyarasi from Madhemangalam, and Muniyappan and Dinesh from Sankagiri. Three others sustained serious injuries and were rescued by police and rushed to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Traffic disrupted

As the accident occurred on a national highway, vehicular movement came to a standstill for a considerable period. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road, leading to long traffic queues. Traffic was restored after officials cleared the damaged vehicles.

Dharmapuri district collector Satheesh, along with senior transport and highway officials, visited the accident spot and supervised traffic regulation measures.