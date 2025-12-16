Four Dead, Three Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Vehicles On Tamil Nadu's Accident-Prone Thoppur Ghat Stretch
Published : December 16, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Dharmapuri / Salem: Four people were killed on the spot after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Thoppur Ghat stretch of National Highway-44 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred on the Salem-Dharmapuri hill section, a stretch long identified as one of the most accident-prone roads in the state. Despite repeated advisories by traffic and highway authorities urging motorists to slow down, serious accidents continue to be reported from the area.
According to officials, the truck was travelling towards Salem when it first hit another truck moving ahead, before crashing into a two-wheeler, an Omni van and a car, triggering a chain collision.
Four deceased were identified as Arunagiri from Dhammanampatti, Kalaiyarasi from Madhemangalam, and Muniyappan and Dinesh from Sankagiri. Three others sustained serious injuries and were rescued by police and rushed to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Traffic disrupted
As the accident occurred on a national highway, vehicular movement came to a standstill for a considerable period. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road, leading to long traffic queues. Traffic was restored after officials cleared the damaged vehicles.
Dharmapuri district collector Satheesh, along with senior transport and highway officials, visited the accident spot and supervised traffic regulation measures.
A known accident spot
Police registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.
Thoppur Ghat has consistently figured among Tamil Nadu’s most dangerous road stretches. In December 2020, a similar pile-up involving 12 vehicles was reported at the same location.
State Transport Department data shows that 558 road accidents were recorded at Thoppur Ghat between 2012 and 2021, claiming 208 lives and leaving 684 people injured.
Between 2019 and 2023, at least 77 fatalities were reported on this stretch alone.
Authorities have repeatedly stressed the need for strict speed control and heightened vigilance in the ghat section, especially for heavy vehicles.