ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Several Trapped As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand; Landslide Hits Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Dehradun: At least four persons, including a minor, have died in separate incidents in the last 24 hours, with several others rescued after incessant heavy rainfall for nearly 40 hours disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand, with rising river levels, waterlogging and landslides reported in several parts of the state.

Wednesday morning, a bridge on the Dharchula-Tawaghat National Highway in Pithoragarh district was damaged after stones and boulders fell on it, affecting traffic on the important border route.

The Koolagad bridge, located on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, was damaged following the landslide. After receiving information, a team of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reached the spot and began work to prepare an alternative route.

Landslide damages bridge in Pithoragarh (ETV Bharat)

BRO officials said a diversion is being prepared to restore traffic and the work is expected to be completed by evening. The agency is working to normalise traffic on the route as soon as possible, they said.

Officials are also monitoring the situation in view of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the ninth batch of pilgrims, comprising 48 members and three KMVN cooks, is scheduled to enter India on Wednesday.

The 10th batch, comprising 44 pilgrims and three KMVN cooks, is currently in Tibet and is expected to enter India on August 23.

The Dharchula-Tawaghat route is important for the border region and often faces disruptions during the monsoon due to falling stones and boulders. BRO officials said restoring connectivity is a priority, particularly in view of the movement of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra groups. The situation is expected to become clearer after the diversion is completed later on Wednesday.

As per officials, continuous rainfall has affected both the hills and plains, with Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri, Tehri and Chamoli among the areas that have been the worst-hit.