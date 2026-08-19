Four Dead, Several Trapped As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand; Landslide Hits Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to people to remain cautious and avoid rivers, streams, strong water currents and landslide-prone areas, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Dehradun: At least four persons, including a minor, have died in separate incidents in the last 24 hours, with several others rescued after incessant heavy rainfall for nearly 40 hours disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand, with rising river levels, waterlogging and landslides reported in several parts of the state.
Wednesday morning, a bridge on the Dharchula-Tawaghat National Highway in Pithoragarh district was damaged after stones and boulders fell on it, affecting traffic on the important border route.
The Koolagad bridge, located on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, was damaged following the landslide. After receiving information, a team of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reached the spot and began work to prepare an alternative route.
BRO officials said a diversion is being prepared to restore traffic and the work is expected to be completed by evening. The agency is working to normalise traffic on the route as soon as possible, they said.
Officials are also monitoring the situation in view of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the ninth batch of pilgrims, comprising 48 members and three KMVN cooks, is scheduled to enter India on Wednesday.
The 10th batch, comprising 44 pilgrims and three KMVN cooks, is currently in Tibet and is expected to enter India on August 23.
The Dharchula-Tawaghat route is important for the border region and often faces disruptions during the monsoon due to falling stones and boulders. BRO officials said restoring connectivity is a priority, particularly in view of the movement of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra groups. The situation is expected to become clearer after the diversion is completed later on Wednesday.
As per officials, continuous rainfall has affected both the hills and plains, with Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri, Tehri and Chamoli among the areas that have been the worst-hit.
🌧️ बारिश में सावधानी ही सुरक्षा है! ⚠️— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) August 18, 2026
लगातार बारिश के दौरान भूस्खलन संभावित क्षेत्रों से दूर रहें और नदी-नालों के पास जाने से बचें।
🚗 यात्रा केवल आवश्यक होने पर ही करें।
📱 मौसम की जानकारी समय-समय पर लेते रहें।
आपकी सतर्कता,आपकी सुरक्षा!
🚨 आपात स्थिति में 112 पर सम्पर्क करें। pic.twitter.com/ybqoZHNen0
In Rishikesh, several roads and lanes in low-lying areas have been submerged, while rainwater and water from drains have entered houses. The rising water level of the Chandrabhaga River has raised concern among residents living along its banks. Some vehicles were also swept away by the strong current. The Ganga's water level is being closely monitored as it continues to rise.
The administration has asked people to stay away from rivers, streams and areas with strong water currents.
In Dehradun, six students from UPES who had gone for trekking in the Swarna River area got stranded in a forest after heavy rain caused the river to rise rapidly. They were, however, later rescued safely.
In another incident, an SDRF team rescued a person trapped inside a Max vehicle after it overturned in the Been River. The team was alerted at around 9:22 PM and immediately, a rescue operation was launched.
Meanwhile, a house collapsed amid heavy rain in Bhalgaon in Kotdwar-Dwarikhal area of Pauri district. Four people were reported trapped under the debris. A woman was rescued with the help of villagers, while the body of a child was recovered during the operation. Later, two more bodies were recovered from the spot, officials said.
Several houses in the area are reportedly in a dilapidated condition, and residents have been asked to move to safer locations.
August 18, 2026
In Pauri, the district magistrate reviewed the situation from the disaster control room. A woman injured in a landslide at Bairgaon was taken to Hans Hospital in Satpuli for treatment. Officials have been directed to reopen blocked roads on priority and keep a close watch on essential services, including electricity and drinking water.
The rising water levels of the Silgad and Langurgad rivers have also made several areas vulnerable. Houses along the Khoh River and the panchayat house in Saruda village are facing a threat, while the Kandwal locality in Subhash Bazaar Ward has become sensitive due to the rising flow of the Langurgad River.
Landslides have affected traffic at several places on NH-534. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 91 roads, including two state highways, are currently closed due to rain, landslides and other reasons. Chamoli has the highest number of blocked roads at 15, followed by Bageshwar and Nainital with 12 each and Pithoragarh with 11.
पौड़ी जनपद के कोटद्वार की खोह (खो) नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से नदी का बहाव तेज हो गया है। जिला प्रशासन ने सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि तेज बहाव वाले इलाकों से दूर रहें।#Pauri#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Xg3mYxYq8r— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) August 18, 2026
In Rudraprayag, a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route on Tuesday left several people injured and claimed one life. In Chamoli's Urgam Valley, a major landslide also occurred near the Kalpeshwar Mahadev Temple, affecting the temple premises and the route used by devotees.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to people to remain cautious and avoid rivers, streams, strong water currents and landslide-prone areas.