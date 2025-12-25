Farmer, Wife And Two Sons Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nanded In Suspected Mass Suicide
While the nature of their death appears to be part of a suicide pact, police said the exact circumstances remain unclear.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST
Nanded: Four members of a family were found dead in suspicious circumstances in two different locations in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday morning, with police probing the case as a possible mass suicide.
The incident has triggered shock and grief in Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil, where the family lived.
According to police, farmer Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai (45) were found lying unresponsive on a cot inside their home around 8 am. A few hours later, the bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were recovered from nearby railway tracks.
Police inspector Dattatray Manthale told reporters, "The parents were found dead inside their home, while the sons took their lives on the railway tracks. We have asked a Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy."
While the nature of their death appears to be part of a suicide pact, police said the exact circumstances remain unclear.
The family belonged to the small-scale farming community, but it is not yet confirmed if financial distress or a domestic crisis triggered the extreme step, the official said.
Neighbours described the Lakhes as a hardworking family who struggled against the odds of small-land farming to sustain themselves.
The Nanded rural police are recording statements of relatives and checking for notes or final messages left by the family.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.