Farmer, Wife And Two Sons Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nanded In Suspected Mass Suicide

Nanded: Four members of a family were found dead in suspicious circumstances in two different locations in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday morning, with police probing the case as a possible mass suicide.

The incident has triggered shock and grief in Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil, where the family lived.

According to police, farmer Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai (45) were found lying unresponsive on a cot inside their home around 8 am. A few hours later, the bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were recovered from nearby railway tracks.

Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai (45) (ETV Bharat)

Police inspector Dattatray Manthale told reporters, "The parents were found dead inside their home, while the sons took their lives on the railway tracks. We have asked a Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy."