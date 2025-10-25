ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead in Karnataka Bull-Chasing Events: Organisers, Owners Booked

One of the victims, Shrikant Konanakere, aged 40, died on Thursday in Yalavatti village of Hanagal taluk after being gored by a bull while returning home from the event. He was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi but succumbed to his injuries. The Hanagal police have registered a case.

Earlier, on Wednesday, three others — Chandrashekar Kodihalli from Haveri city, Ghanisab from Devihosuru village, and Bharath from Tilavalli — were killed in similar incidents during Diwali and the following day.



Police Step In After Fatalities



Following the four deaths, the Haveri police have stepped up their investigation. Separate FIRs have been filed at Haveri Town, Rural, Adur, and Hanagal police stations. SP Vantagodi said inquiries are underway into whether the organisers had obtained proper permissions, what safety measures were in place, and whether the bulls were treated or provoked in any way.



The police have also sought veterinary examinations to determine if the bulls had been fed or injected with any substances before the event. “We are requesting animal health officers to inspect the bulls to find out if anything was administered to make them more aggressive,” SP Vantagodi said.



She added that future competitions must strictly comply with government rules. “No private individuals or organisations can hold such events in public spaces without prior permission from competent authorities. The conditions laid down by the government must not be violated,” she warned.



Tradition vs Safety



While the bull parade is a long-standing local custom, SP Vantagodi clarified that the police are not opposing traditional celebrations. “We have no objection if people decorate their bulls, hold them by a rope, and take them in a procession to the temple as part of tradition. But these events must be conducted safely, without causing harm to people or animals,” she said.



During Diwali, the Veerabhadreshwara Temple Rathotsava is held in Haveri, and on Balipadyami day, a bull-chasing contest is typically organised. Though no cash prizes are offered locally, the bulls often compete in other villages where awards are given. This year’s event saw over 300 bulls participating, many with unique names such as Haveri Ka Raja, Bhairava, John, Sarathi, and Ekalavya.



In one alarming incident at Malluru village in Byadgi taluk, a bull charged into a house during the competition, causing minor injuries to residents. The frightened villagers ran for safety as the animal entered their home.



SP Vantagodi concluded by reminding organisers that district administration approval is mandatory for any such events. “There will always be differing opinions about whether these competitions should continue. But since provoking bulls is illegal, no one will be permitted to conduct such contests without following the law,” she said.



Four people have now died in Haveri district due to bull-chasing events held during Diwali. Police have launched investigations into the organisers and bull owners, while the administration has reiterated that traditional processions can continue only under strict legal and safety guidelines.