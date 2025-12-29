ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, 9 Injured After BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians In Mumbai

Mumbai: A reversing bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST hit pedestrians on Monday night, killing four of them besides injuring nine others, a police official said.

According to the official, the incident took place at busy Station Road in suburban Bhandup. The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) operates a large fleet of buses, covering the city and its neighbouring urban areas.

"Four persons were dead and nine others were injured after being knocked down by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing in Mumbai's Bhandup area," the official said.

Confirming the fatalities, Mumbai Police said the incident occurred when the BEST bus went out of control and rammed into people walking along the roadside. According to preliminary information shared by senior police officials, the bus ran over between 10 and 12 pedestrians before coming to a halt.