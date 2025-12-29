Four Killed, 9 Injured After BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians In Mumbai
Published : December 29, 2025 at 11:35 PM IST|
Updated : December 30, 2025 at 12:12 AM IST
Mumbai: A reversing bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST hit pedestrians on Monday night, killing four of them besides injuring nine others, a police official said.
According to the official, the incident took place at busy Station Road in suburban Bhandup. The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) operates a large fleet of buses, covering the city and its neighbouring urban areas.
Confirming the fatalities, Mumbai Police said the incident occurred when the BEST bus went out of control and rammed into people walking along the roadside. According to preliminary information shared by senior police officials, the bus ran over between 10 and 12 pedestrians before coming to a halt.
A message from a senior police officer stated that the bus became uncontrollable and hit pedestrians who were moving along the side of the road. The exact cause of the bus losing control is yet to be ascertained.Police said that immediately after the incident, the injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.“Injured are being shifted to the hospital and our officers are at the spot,” a police officer said.
It was further learnt that the condition of several others injured in the accident is being monitored by medical teams at different hospitals in the city.
Soon after the accident, a large police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area.Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations, while police personnel assisted emergency response teams.
Eyewitnesses at the scene said the bus appeared to be speeding moments before it veered off course and struck pedestrians walking along the road. Police said these claims are being verified as part of the investigation.Further details regarding the bus, its driver and operational circumstances will be examined during the probe, police said.
Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the sequence of events leading to the accident, including whether mechanical failure or other factors were involved.The incident caused panic in the area, with locals gathering near the spot soon after the accident. (With agency inputs)