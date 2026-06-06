4 Dead, 28 Injured As Heavy Rain Batters Kerala; IMD Issues Red Alert In Five Districts
Incessant rainfall has uprooted trees, damaged crops and inundated several low-lying areas, causing traffic disruptions in many places.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: At least four people lost their lives and 28 others sustained injuries in separate rain-related mishaps as heavy showers battered Kerala on Friday, prompting authorities to issue flood and landslide warning across the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five northern districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram, after forecast suggested possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha remain under a yellow alert.
In view of the forecast, district collectors declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in four of the five red-alert districts. Malappuram was excluded from the order. Officials said holidays could be extended to more districts if rainfall activity intensifies.
Four Deaths In Last 24 Hours
A total of four deaths were reported from rain-related incidents and road accidents during the day.
In Thrissur, 27-year-old Vishnu, a resident of Thrishnath House in Manalur, died after a tree fell on his tiled house around 6 AM. According to officials, Vishnu's mother Valliyamma had moved to one of their neighbour's house the previous day after noticing the tree leaning dangerously. Vishnu, however, remained at home. The tree was uprooted during heavy rain and fell directly onto his room.
Receiving information, Police and fire services personnel reached the spot, cut through the fallen branches and rushed him to Thrissur District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent for postmortem.
Three more deaths were reported in separate road accidents amid the downpour.
In Kondotty, a traveller vehicle carrying pilgrims from Palakkad to Kottiyoor collided head-on with a tipper lorry, killing two persons on the spot. The deceased include the traveller's driver Rajesh, a native of Vadavannur in Palakkad, and passenger Ramani from Kollengode.
The accident left 28 persons injured. While 13 of them were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, 15 were taken to Feroke Taluk Hospital. Officials said the condition of five persons is critical. Three of the injured were occupants of the tipper lorry.
Preliminary investigation suggests the lorry lost control before crashing into the traveller vehicle.
In another incident near Palkulangara in Kollam, a 14-year-old boy, Salman Faris, from Ayathil died after being run over by a tipper lorry.
The boy was travelling on a scooter being driven by his mother. Police said while overtaking the lorry, the scooter slipped and hit another two-wheeler coming from opposite direction before coming under the lorry. While his mother escaped with minor injuries, Salman was crushed under the vehicle.
Officials said traffic was diverted through the narrow road as construction work in underway on the National Highway.
Evacuations Intensify After Flood Warnings
Incessant rainfall has uprooted trees, damaged crops and inundated several low-lying areas, causing traffic disruptions in many places. Authorities have issued flood warnings and stepped up vigilance along riverbanks.
A yellow alert has been issued for rising water levels in the Karamana River in Thiruvananthapuram and the Manimala River in Pathanamthitta.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed concerned officials to immediately evacuate residents from unsafe houses and shift them to operational relief camps. With possibility of power lines snapping in some places owing to thunderstorm activity, people have been advised to exercise extreme caution. Authorities have also imposed a complete ban on fishing activities along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep until further notice, warning of severe coastal erosion and rough seas.
Fearing major landslides, the government has also imposed restrictions on night travel through hilly regions of Wayanad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and other vulnerable districts.
Police have been directed to prevent non-essential vehicles from using hill highways during the night.
Emergency Measures Intensified
According to administrative officials, round-the-clock control rooms have been opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices to coordinate rescue and relief operations. "Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across the state as a precautionary measure. The Kerala State Electricity Board and the Water Resources Department have been asked to closely monitor water levels in dams," said an official.
Meanwhile, the Health and Revenue departments are jointly ensuring that adequate stocks of food and essential medicines are available at relief camps. Health officials have also intensified mosquito-control drives across the state to prevent outbreaks of monsoon-related diseases.
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