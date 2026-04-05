Four Dead, 14 Injured As Van Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
Preliminary reports suggest that the tourist vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions created by incessant rains while descending toward Bhuntar.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 12:15 AM IST
Manali: Four tourists were killed while 14 others suffered serious injuries when the tourist tempo traveller they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday night.
According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 22 people were on board, including two children, and the vehicle was returning from Jalori Pass. Preliminary reports suggest that the tourist vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions created by incessant rains while descending toward Bhuntar on the 15 km stretch.
As many as 18 tourists have been rescued. Fourteen of them were injured and taken to the Community Health Centre Banjar for treatment. The condition of one of the passengers is critical. Four tourists died on the spot, police said.
Police, fire service personnel, and local administration are jointly conducting rescue operations. The tourists were staying in a hotel in Jhibi, about 10 km away from Banjar town, where the accident occurred. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, officials said.
Authorities stated that the bus was carrying passengers well beyond its seating capacity at the time of the accident. The vehicle fell approximately 500 feet into the gorge, suffering severe damage.
Officials fear that more casualties may be reported as the search continues. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, though preliminary assessments suggest that the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the incident.
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