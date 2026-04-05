ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, 14 Injured As Van Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Manali: Four tourists were killed while 14 others suffered serious injuries when the tourist tempo traveller they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday night.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 22 people were on board, including two children, and the vehicle was returning from Jalori Pass. Preliminary reports suggest that the tourist vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions created by incessant rains while descending toward Bhuntar on the 15 km stretch.

As many as 18 tourists have been rescued. Fourteen of them were injured and taken to the Community Health Centre Banjar for treatment. The condition of one of the passengers is critical. Four tourists died on the spot, police said.