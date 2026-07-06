Four-Day BRICS Women's Working Group Meeting Begins In Kochi
Themed "Empowerment, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the conference will be joined by over 100 high-level representatives from 11 countries, including India as the host.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Women's Working Group meeting of the BRICS countries has kicked off at Bolgatty Palace and Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, the industrial capital of Kerala, on Monday. The international conference, which will continue till July 9, is being organised under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Themed "Empowerment, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the conference will be joined by more than 100 high-level representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), apart from India as the host.
The four-day conference is organised in two phases. The first phase of the Women's Working Group meeting will be held on July 6 and 7, where draft proposals on various issues related to women's advancement will be discussed. It opened with Anil Malik, secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, welcoming delegates from the participating countries.
The second phase of the ministerial meeting is scheduled for July 8 and 9, joined by Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi. Ministers from various countries will hold detailed discussions on the draft of the joint declaration.
Special panel discussions will be held on July 8 on issues such as women's empowerment, digital-financial inclusion, and local women's leadership, which are very close to Kerala's social development models. Kerala Women and Child Development Minister and the Chief Secretary will join these discussions.
The 'Draft Joint Women's Ministerial Resolution' will be presented on the concluding day of the conference. This will help introduce Kerala's unique women-centric initiatives to the international community.
A special exhibition is also being organised as part of the conference, where the best women's initiatives achieved by India in the areas of skill development, entrepreneurship, economic participation, and leadership will be displayed.
BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with Indonesia joining the grouping in 2025. India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September this year.
As part of its BRICS presidency, India is hosting a series of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit.
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