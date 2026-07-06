ETV Bharat / state

Four-Day BRICS Women's Working Group Meeting Begins In Kochi

Ernakulam: The Women's Working Group meeting of the BRICS countries has kicked off at Bolgatty Palace and Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, the industrial capital of Kerala, on Monday. The international conference, which will continue till July 9, is being organised under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Themed "Empowerment, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the conference will be joined by more than 100 high-level representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), apart from India as the host.

The four-day conference is organised in two phases. The first phase of the Women's Working Group meeting will be held on July 6 and 7, where draft proposals on various issues related to women's advancement will be discussed. It opened with Anil Malik, secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, welcoming delegates from the participating countries.

The second phase of the ministerial meeting is scheduled for July 8 and 9, joined by Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi. Ministers from various countries will hold detailed discussions on the draft of the joint declaration.

Special panel discussions will be held on July 8 on issues such as women's empowerment, digital-financial inclusion, and local women's leadership, which are very close to Kerala's social development models. Kerala Women and Child Development Minister and the Chief Secretary will join these discussions.