Four Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In Delhi Always Shot Their Victims Six Times

Sitamarhi: Four criminals from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, including dreaded gangster Ranjan Pathak, killed during an encounter with police in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, were allegedly plotting to create tension in Bihar ahead of the elections, police said.

Ranjan (25), resident of Malahi village in Sursand police station area of Bihar's ​​Sitamarhi district was son of a former government employee and village sarpanch. He led a gang, 'Sigma and Company' that carried out five murders and two extortions in Sitamarhi over last three months. The other slain criminals have been identified as Manish Pathak (32), Bimlesh Mahato (25) and Aman Thakur (21). All were wanted in several heinous crimes.

According to Sitamarhi police, Ranjan and his associates used to carry out the murders in filmy style and would always fire six times on their victim's head and chest.

Police said an encounter took place at around 2:20 pm on Bahadur Shah Marg in Rohini, Delhi between the four notorious criminals and a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police. The four were injured in the encounter and taken to Dr BSA Hospital in Rohini, where they were declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said 'Sigma and Company' gang was planning to spread terror and violence in the district. An audio clip was also seized as evidence, in which Ranjan was heard talking about spreading unrest through criminal activities before the elections.

A thorough investigation into Ranjan's case history revealed that he had committed several crimes, including murder and extortion and was the most mischievous among his seven siblings. He had a habit of quarrelling over trivial matters and was an illiterate.

Villagers said in 2019, he shot dead a youth named Abhay Nandan Singh to establish his dominance in the area. He was also jailed and after being release, was involved in several crimes. Ranjan had built his network over the past seven to eight years.