ETV Bharat / state

Four College Students Arrested For Kidnapping Classmate In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Madiwala police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested four students from a prestigious college in Bengaluru for allegedly kidnapping their classmate in an attempt to extort money. The accused were apprehended following a police operation, and the victim was rescued safely.

The arrested students have been identified as Aditya R. Bhosale, Shaurya Agarwal, Syed Mohammed Bilal, and Nikunj Sultania. Police officials confirmed that the car and knife used in the commission of the crime have been seized.

According to the police, the victim, Vrishabh Mohanty, a first-year degree student from Odisha, was residing in a hostel in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout. The accused allegedly planned the abduction to extort money. On the night of April 11, they kidnapped Vrishabh near his hostel and forced him into a car.

After the abduction, the accused reportedly confined Vrishabh in a house in Jayanagar, where they threatened him with a knife and coerced him into arranging money for his release. Vrishabh contacted a friend and asked for Rs 50,000.