ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Found in Chains After Escaping Religious Place; Probe On Into Abuse

Darbhanga: A disturbing incident has emerged from Sinuara village under the Bahadurpur police station area of Bihar's Darbhanga district, where four minor boys arrived with chains and locks fastened around their ankles, leaving residents shocked. The children alleged that they had been confined at a local religious place and subjected to physical abuse whenever they resisted.

The children are residents of the Araria Sangram area of Madhubani district and had been sent to a religious place in Darbhanga for education. However, the minors alleged that instead of receiving an education, they were forced to perform chores like cleaning toilets and chopping firewood. They further claimed that they were frequently beaten and shackled whenever they expressed a desire to return home.

The children said they managed to escape on Friday after their religious teacher stepped out. Seizing the opportunity, they climbed over the boundary wall and fled to Sinuara village. Alarmed by their condition, villagers immediately alerted the police and Childline authorities.

Village head Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh said he rushed to the spot after receiving information about the children. "We received information that four children had fled from a religious place with chains tied to their legs. I found them terrified and saw signs that they had been beaten. They said they were from Araria Sangram, so I informed the BDO and Mukhiya there; the police have now arrived and are investigating," said Singh.

A local resident, Kanhaiya Chaudhary, expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the case and suggested that the matter warranted a deeper investigation.