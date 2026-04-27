ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Drown While Bathing In Rajkot Lake

Rajkot: In a tragic incident, four children drowned while bathing in the Alan Sagar Lake near Bakhalwad village in the Jasdan area of ​​Gujarat's Rajkot, police said on Monday. The deceased were aged between 16 and 11 years.

Police said the victims left home on bicycles on Sunday and reached the lakeside. Leaving bicycles and clothes on the bank, they waded into the water. Without an idea of the water's depth, all of them were swept away by the strong currents and drowned.

Locals grew suspicious seeing the abandoned bicycles and clothes on the lakeside. They informed local swimmers and the Jasdan Fire Department. It took five hours of arduous efforts of swimmers to fish out the bodies of the children. Police and local administration officials rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to Jasdan Civil Hospital for autopsy, after which they were handed over to the family members.