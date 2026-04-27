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Four Children Drown While Bathing In Rajkot Lake

Police said they left home on bicycles on Sunday and waded into the lake without knowing its depth. The bodies were handed over to families.

Local swimmers during the rescue operation.
Local swimmers during the rescue operation. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rajkot: In a tragic incident, four children drowned while bathing in the Alan Sagar Lake near Bakhalwad village in the Jasdan area of ​​Gujarat's Rajkot, police said on Monday. The deceased were aged between 16 and 11 years.

Police said the victims left home on bicycles on Sunday and reached the lakeside. Leaving bicycles and clothes on the bank, they waded into the water. Without an idea of the water's depth, all of them were swept away by the strong currents and drowned.

Locals grew suspicious seeing the abandoned bicycles and clothes on the lakeside. They informed local swimmers and the Jasdan Fire Department. It took five hours of arduous efforts of swimmers to fish out the bodies of the children. Police and local administration officials rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to Jasdan Civil Hospital for autopsy, after which they were handed over to the family members.

State minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya met with the bereaved families to offer condolences and assure them of government support in this hour of grief. He sought a detailed briefing on the incident from the administrative staff and issued directives to expedite the post-mortem examination and other investigative procedures.

Rajkot district police chief Vijay Singh Gurjar said the Alan Sagar Lake receives water from the Narmada River, which is used for drinking. "Yesterday (Sunday), between 3 pm and 4 pm, four children from Jasdan came to the lake to swim. Tragically, all of them drowned. Police are currently investigating this matter. A case has been registered," he added.

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TAGGED:

JASDAN CIVIL HOSPITAL
ALAN SAGAR LAKE
MINISTER KUNVARJIBHAI BAVALIYA
DROWNING DEATH
4 CHILDREN DROWN IN RAJKOT

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