Four Children Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Maharashtra's Nanded
The children were heading home from school and had taken a dip in the pit. However, they could not gauge the pit's depth and drowned.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Nanded: Four children drowned in a water-filled pit near a drain work site at Harunbath area near Deglur naka of Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ali (13), Mohammad Furkhan (18), Mohammad Adnan (8) and Mohammad Rehan (11) from Islampura locality, were heading home after school when they stopped along the way to swim in a water-filled pit. However, unaware of the depth of the pit, all of them drowned. Police found the children's shoes, slippers, and school uniforms at the spot.
According to initial police reports, drainage work is being carried out by the Municipal Corporation at the spot where the incident occurred. However, there is no clear information as to who is responsible for digging the pit or why were the orders given for the work in the first place. Following the incident, municipal officials and the police rushed to the spot, and an inquiry is underway into the incident.
This tragic incident has raised questions regarding the negligence of the administration. "As we were informed of the incident, we rushed to the spot immediately. The shoes, slippers, and school uniforms of the children were found, which clearly underscored the gravity of the situation," said Rameshwar Khallal, Police Inspector of the Itwara police station.
Citizens have demanded strict action against those responsible for digging the pit in order to prevent such accidents in future. A local said the incident once again highlights the lack of stringent safety measures and protocols at development projects within the city limits.
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