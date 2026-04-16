ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Maharashtra's Nanded

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Nanded: Four children drowned in a water-filled pit near a drain work site at Harunbath area near Deglur naka of Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ali (13), Mohammad Furkhan (18), Mohammad Adnan (8) and Mohammad Rehan (11) from Islampura locality, were heading home after school when they stopped along the way to swim in a water-filled pit. However, unaware of the depth of the pit, all of them drowned. Police found the children's shoes, slippers, and school uniforms at the spot.

