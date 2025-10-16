Four charred to Death In Scorpio-Trailer Collission In Rajasthan, One Critical

ETV Bharat / state

The fifth person, who was identified as Dilip Singh, was driving the Scorpio. He suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

The charred vehicles. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST

Balotra: A tragic road accident that involved a head-on collision between a trailer and a Scorpio in Rajasthan's Balotra left four persons dead and one seriously injured on Wednesday night.

The mishap occurred on the mega highway near Sada village, causing both vehicles to catch fire. According to Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar, the impact of the accident was so severe that four of the five friends travelling in the Scorpio were burnt to death on the spot.

The fifth person, who was identified as Dilip Singh, was driving the Scorpio. He suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Mohansingh (35), Shambhusingh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28), all residents of Dabad village in Gudamalani. They were returning home from work when the tragedy occurred.

Soon after the incident came to light, local villagers, along with the fire brigade and police, attempted to control the blaze. Still, the flames engulfed the Scorpio within minutes, reducing it to ashes.
District Collector Sushil Kumar Yadav and SP Ramesh Kumar oversaw the relief and rescue operations after reaching the spot.

The authorities ordered a formal investigation into the cause of the crash. DNA tests will be conducted, and the remains will be handed over to their families only after the results, officials said.

