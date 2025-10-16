ETV Bharat / state

Four Charred To Death In Scorpio-Trailer Collission In Rajasthan, One Critical

Balotra: A tragic road accident that involved a head-on collision between a trailer and a Scorpio in Rajasthan's Balotra left four persons dead and one seriously injured on Wednesday night.

The mishap occurred on the mega highway near Sada village, causing both vehicles to catch fire. According to Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar, the impact of the accident was so severe that four of the five friends travelling in the Scorpio were burnt to death on the spot.

The fifth person, who was identified as Dilip Singh, was driving the Scorpio. He suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Mohansingh (35), Shambhusingh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28), all residents of Dabad village in Gudamalani. They were returning home from work when the tragedy occurred.