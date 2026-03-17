ETV Bharat / state

Four Charred Bodies, Including Two Children, Found In Car In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli: Four charred bodies, including those of two children, were recovered from a burnt car in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Tisayanvilai police station area, where locals alerted authorities about a completely burnt vehicle found on a road leading to the Athangarai Mosque.

Upon receiving the information, the police personnel reached the spot and found the car reduced to a charred wreck, with four bodies inside, officials said.

Following this, forensic experts were called to the scene to collect evidence, and senior officers, including the Assistant Superintendent of Police, visited the site to conduct an inquiry. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle may have caught fire, possibly in the early hours of the day, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Mohammed Rafi, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Nandambakkam, Chennai, his wife Seyed Nasreen Fathima, and their two daughters.