Four Charred Bodies, Including Two Children, Found In Car In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli
Four members were found charred inside a burnt car in Tirunelveli district, with police probing whether it was an accident, suicide or foul play.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Four charred bodies, including those of two children, were recovered from a burnt car in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Tisayanvilai police station area, where locals alerted authorities about a completely burnt vehicle found on a road leading to the Athangarai Mosque.
Upon receiving the information, the police personnel reached the spot and found the car reduced to a charred wreck, with four bodies inside, officials said.
Following this, forensic experts were called to the scene to collect evidence, and senior officers, including the Assistant Superintendent of Police, visited the site to conduct an inquiry. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle may have caught fire, possibly in the early hours of the day, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Mohammed Rafi, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Nandambakkam, Chennai, his wife Seyed Nasreen Fathima, and their two daughters.
Officials said it is suspected that all four belonged to the same family. According to police, the family had reportedly sold their house in Chennai a few days before the incident. Investigators are probing multiple angles, including whether the family died by suicide due to financial distress or if they were victims of foul play.
Police said, "CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to trace the movement of the vehicle and establish the sequence of events. The incident has created panic and concern among residents in the area. Further investigation is underway."
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