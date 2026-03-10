ETV Bharat / state

Four Central Indian Rivers Face Existential Threat

Sagar: Four major rivers in Central India are facing an existential threat. Following a recent study, scientists have expressed concern that government schemes alone will not be enough to save the rivers; rather, the importance of rivers and their habitats must be understood by the people.

It was found that the Dhasan, Ken, Paisuni and Tons rivers bear the burden of irrigation and drinking water supply of the cities and villages along their banks, and the microorganisms and aquatic life in these rivers are rapidly disappearing. These organisms maintain the purity of water and also protect the rivers from pollution. The scientists are concerned that most of these rivers flow into larger rivers like the Ganga and the Yamuna.

The study conducted under the Dean of Science and Director of Research at Nehru Gram Bharati University at Prayagraj, Ashish Shivam Mishra, found that apart from the decrease in the microorganisms and aquatic life, the water level of these rivers is depleting, and they are getting polluted as well.

Mishra explained, I've been working on the rivers of Central India for a long time, exploring how we can save them. So far, we've worked on the four rivers, looking at how aquatic life sustains the river by maintaining its water quality."

He added, "The study revealed that these rivers are under significant human pressure. They are being used extensively, especially for drinking water and irrigation. This is depleting the upper reaches of the rivers, or nearly half of their water, leading to a decline in the natural organisms that maintain the quality of water. This is polluting the rivers. If this continues, the water will no longer be usable for agriculture or drinking in future."

The expert pointed out that a river is a natural water source, and nature provides these rivers with organisms vital to their life and cleanliness. "Every river contains earthworms, snails, clams, gastropods, insects and a variety of aquatic creatures. Each creature has its own home, food, and role in the ecosystem. If we disrupt their food and habitat, they will disappear," he underlined.

He pointed out that whether the river water is potable or not can be determined by the presence of these organisms. If these organisms are present, it can be assumed that the water quality is good.