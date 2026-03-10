Four Central Indian Rivers Face Existential Threat
A recent study on Dhasan, Ken, Paisuni and Tons found that microorganisms and aquatic life are decreasing in the rivers.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Sagar: Four major rivers in Central India are facing an existential threat. Following a recent study, scientists have expressed concern that government schemes alone will not be enough to save the rivers; rather, the importance of rivers and their habitats must be understood by the people.
It was found that the Dhasan, Ken, Paisuni and Tons rivers bear the burden of irrigation and drinking water supply of the cities and villages along their banks, and the microorganisms and aquatic life in these rivers are rapidly disappearing. These organisms maintain the purity of water and also protect the rivers from pollution. The scientists are concerned that most of these rivers flow into larger rivers like the Ganga and the Yamuna.
The study conducted under the Dean of Science and Director of Research at Nehru Gram Bharati University at Prayagraj, Ashish Shivam Mishra, found that apart from the decrease in the microorganisms and aquatic life, the water level of these rivers is depleting, and they are getting polluted as well.
Mishra explained, I've been working on the rivers of Central India for a long time, exploring how we can save them. So far, we've worked on the four rivers, looking at how aquatic life sustains the river by maintaining its water quality."
He added, "The study revealed that these rivers are under significant human pressure. They are being used extensively, especially for drinking water and irrigation. This is depleting the upper reaches of the rivers, or nearly half of their water, leading to a decline in the natural organisms that maintain the quality of water. This is polluting the rivers. If this continues, the water will no longer be usable for agriculture or drinking in future."
The expert pointed out that a river is a natural water source, and nature provides these rivers with organisms vital to their life and cleanliness. "Every river contains earthworms, snails, clams, gastropods, insects and a variety of aquatic creatures. Each creature has its own home, food, and role in the ecosystem. If we disrupt their food and habitat, they will disappear," he underlined.
He pointed out that whether the river water is potable or not can be determined by the presence of these organisms. If these organisms are present, it can be assumed that the water quality is good.
Talking about the purity of water in the Himalayan rivers, he said that an organism Plecoptera is responsible for it. These creatures live in cold, clean and oxygen-rich rivers and springs.
"These creatures tell us that they are natural resources and how we can protect them. Over 87 species of Plecoptera are found in the Indian Himalayan region. The waters where these insects are found are considered clean," added Mishra.
He pointed out that the human habitation along the riverbanks must strive to minimise their dependence on river water. "Using it for agriculture isn't wrong, but if we're adding toxins that threaten their very existence, we must stop. Nowadays, we dump household sewage and waste into the rivers. We're doing something for which the future generations won't forgive us as the rivers are limited and clean water is scarce. We need to consider what we can do for rivers and how we can save them," he said.
Stating that while many measures are being taken by the government to save the major rivers, it is not sufficient, he asserted that the Centre needs to formulate concrete policies. "My study found that people living near riverbanks are the ones who use river water the most. We can make such people aware of how to save river water," he said.
Mishra said the rivers of central India are tributaries of the Yamuna and the Ganga. The Yamuna too at one-point merges into the Ganga. "If we don't save these rivers, we won't be able to save the Ganga either," he warned while pointing out that the society that consumes their water must come forward to protect them.
"We should form small committees at the village level to raise awareness about the future consequences," Mishra added.
