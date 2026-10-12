ETV Bharat / state

Four Burnt Alive As Electric Vehicle Catches Fire On Vijayawada West Bypass

The Electric Vehicle that caught fire on the Vijayawada West Bypass ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Four people were burnt alive after an electric vehicle (EV) caught fire on the Vijayawada West Bypass in Andhra Pradesh. Another person sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations. The deceased have been identified as Kommareddy Ramdev, 39, from Nunna; his mother, Kommareddy Aruna; a young child; and Tiguru Vijaya from Namburu.