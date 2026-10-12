Four Burnt Alive As Electric Vehicle Catches Fire On Vijayawada West Bypass
Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Vijayawada: Four people were burnt alive after an electric vehicle (EV) caught fire on the Vijayawada West Bypass in Andhra Pradesh. Another person sustained critical injuries in the incident.
Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations. The deceased have been identified as Kommareddy Ramdev, 39, from Nunna; his mother, Kommareddy Aruna; a young child; and Tiguru Vijaya from Namburu.
The injured person was shifted to a hospital for treatment and is reported to be in critical condition. The accident occurred while the occupants were returning from a function in Namburu.
The circumstances that led to the vehicle catching fire are yet to be established. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the incident in a post on social media platform X.
He said he was distressed by the deaths of four people in the accident and paid tribute to the deceased. He also said he had instructed officials to ensure that the injured person received the best possible medical treatment.
Lokesh conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Earlier this year in March, eight people including two minors, were killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey house following an explosion in an electric car that was being charged outside the premises.
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