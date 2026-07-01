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Four Burnt Alive After Lorry Rams Into Stationary Truck In Andhra Pradesh

The accident took place on the national highway near Boyapalem in Palnadu district when a speeding lorry rammed a stationary truck.

Four burnt alive after lorry rams into stationary truck in Palnadu
Four burnt alive after lorry rams into stationary truck in Palnadu (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Boyapalem: In a horrific road accident reported from Andhra Pradesh, four people were burnt alive after after two lorries caught fire after colliding on the national highway near Boyapalem in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

It is understood that the accident occurred when a lorry rammed into a stationary lorry from behind. Two drivers and two cleaners were trapped in the flames and died on the spot. Police and fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

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