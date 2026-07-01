ETV Bharat / state

Four Burnt Alive After Lorry Rams Into Stationary Truck In Andhra Pradesh

Four burnt alive after lorry rams into stationary truck in Palnadu ( ETV Bharat )

Boyapalem: In a horrific road accident reported from Andhra Pradesh, four people were burnt alive after after two lorries caught fire after colliding on the national highway near Boyapalem in Palnadu district on Wednesday.