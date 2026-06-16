ETV Bharat / state

Four Brothers Killed In Bus-Car Collision In Rajasthan's Balotra

Balotra: Four brothers were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a state-run roadways bus in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near the Patodi area, they said. The impact of the accident was so severe that the car was extensively damaged and all the occupants died in the crash.

Balotra Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Kumar said that upon receiving the information about the accident, police teams rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. According to police, the four deceased were travelling for some personal work when the accident occurred.

Local residents helped extricate the victims from the mangled vehicle and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared all four dead upon arrival. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination, while police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot; however, the police authorities later brought the situation under control.