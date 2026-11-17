Four Brothers Get Married On The Same Day In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur, 42-Member Family Celebrates Together
The four wedding processions departed from the same house in four different directions in the morning.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:30 AM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2026 at 3:43 AM IST
Sirmaur: Four brothers from a joint family of 10 brothers got married on the same day and at the same auspicious time in Himachal Pradesh. Four wedding processions departed from their home in Shilla village in different directions, and all four brides returned to the same house after the ceremonies. The family, which had 38 members before the weddings, now has 42 members and they live together without dividing its ancestral land.
Narayan Singh, the uncle of the four grooms, compared the occasion to the weddings of Lord Ram and his brothers, who got married the same day.
Bhawan Singh, son of Pratap Singh, married Shivani from Matiyana village. Ravindra Chauhan, who serves in the Indian Army, married Ravina from Dugana village.
Vijay Chauhan, son of Surendra Singh, married Pramila from Chakri village in Balikoti, while Ajay Chauhan married Sunita from Birkhana village in Kodga.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narayan Singh said the decision to organise all four weddings together was based on mutual understanding and the family's collective approach. He added that organising multiple weddings together also helps reduce expenses and allows the entire family to participate in the celebrations without having to attend separate functions.
Narayan Singh revealed that the family had initially planned to organise five weddings on the same day. Had the plan materialised, five new brides would have joined the family together. However, one wedding had to be postponed due to certain circumstances.
The Giripar region of Sirmaur district is known for its distinctive folk culture, customs and traditional social practices.
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