ETV Bharat / state

Four Brothers Get Married On The Same Day In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur, 42-Member Family Celebrates Together

Newlywed couples. ( ETV Bharat )

Sirmaur: Four brothers from a joint family of 10 brothers got married on the same day and at the same auspicious time in Himachal Pradesh. Four wedding processions departed from their home in Shilla village in different directions, and all four brides returned to the same house after the ceremonies. The family, which had 38 members before the weddings, now has 42 members and they live together without dividing its ancestral land.

Narayan Singh, the uncle of the four grooms, compared the occasion to the weddings of Lord Ram and his brothers, who got married the same day.

Bhawan Singh, son of Pratap Singh, married Shivani from Matiyana village. Ravindra Chauhan, who serves in the Indian Army, married Ravina from Dugana village. Vijay Chauhan, son of Surendra Singh, married Pramila from Chakri village in Balikoti, while Ajay Chauhan married Sunita from Birkhana village in Kodga.