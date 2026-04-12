ETV Bharat / state

Four Bhopal Police Personnel Injured After Car Collides With Tractor-Trolley In UP

Etah: Four personnel of the Bhopal police special operations group (SOG) were injured when their vehicle collided with a tractor trolley near Chandpur village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, police said on Sunday.

The SOG team was in Etah for a raid in connection with a criminal case, during which the vehicle lost control and crashed into the tractor-trolley. The impact of the collision was so severe that all personnel inside the car sustained injuries, and the front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged, police said.

The injured constables have been identified as Surjit alias Suraj (32), Ajit, Anand Pandey (32), and Mohammad Imran Khan (35). The condition of Ajit is stated to be critical.