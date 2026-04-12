Four Bhopal Police Personnel Injured After Car Collides With Tractor-Trolley In UP
The SOG team was in Etah for a raid in a criminal case, during which their vehicle lost control. The injured constables are undergoing treatment.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Etah: Four personnel of the Bhopal police special operations group (SOG) were injured when their vehicle collided with a tractor trolley near Chandpur village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, police said on Sunday.
The SOG team was in Etah for a raid in connection with a criminal case, during which the vehicle lost control and crashed into the tractor-trolley. The impact of the collision was so severe that all personnel inside the car sustained injuries, and the front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged, police said.
The injured constables have been identified as Surjit alias Suraj (32), Ajit, Anand Pandey (32), and Mohammad Imran Khan (35). The condition of Ajit is stated to be critical.
Following the incident, local police and passersby immediately rushed the injured personnel to the Etah Medical College, where they were administered preliminary treatment. Given the severity of Ajit's condition, doctors have referred him to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment, police said.
Police officials said an investigation into the causes of the accident is underway. Preliminary assessments suggest that the accident may have been caused by overspeeding combined with the sudden appearance of the tractor-trolley ahead.
In this regard, Assistant Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said the Bhopal Police SOG team had visited the Jaithra area of Etah to conduct a raid in connection with a specific case when the accident took place."Upon receiving information about the crash, the local police admitted all the injured personnel to the Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College in Etah. Senior officials of the Bhopal Police have been informed about the incident," he added.
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