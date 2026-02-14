ETV Bharat / state

Four Arrested With Over 22 Kg Heroin, Arms From Punjab's Ferozpur

The accused after their arrest. ( ETV Bharat )

Ferozepur: Busting a narco-arms module in Punjab's Ferozpur on Saturday, the police arrested four persons and seized over 22 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition from them. Sharing the information on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, @FerozepurPolice recovered 22.295 kg heroin, two Glock pistols with magazines & cartridges, one car and ₹2.05 lakh drug money." Yadav said an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the racket. "@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to eradicating drug networks and ensuring peace and security across the state," he added.