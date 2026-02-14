Four Arrested With Over 22 Kg Heroin, Arms From Punjab's Ferozpur
DGH Gaurav Yadav said that an FIR has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to establish forward and backward linkages of the racket.
Ferozepur: Busting a narco-arms module in Punjab's Ferozpur on Saturday, the police arrested four persons and seized over 22 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition from them.
Sharing the information on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, @FerozepurPolice recovered 22.295 kg heroin, two Glock pistols with magazines & cartridges, one car and ₹2.05 lakh drug money."
Yadav said an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the racket. "@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to eradicating drug networks and ensuring peace and security across the state," he added.
Elaborating on the operation, Ferozepur DIG Snehdeep Sharma said the crime investigation agency received a tip-off that drug smugglers based in Pakistan are trying to send a large consignment of heroin to India by contacting Indian peddlers.
"They have been working on the shipment for about a month. On Friday, just as the consignment of heroin and pistols was sent to India through drones, the Ferozepur police and BSF arrested all four drug smugglers along with the consignment," he added.
Sharma said a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, identified as Partap Singh, Jagjit Singh, Karnail Singh and Malook Singh, all residents of Ferozepur. "The investigation revealed that this heroin was sent to India by Ali Dogar from Pakistan. The accused revealed that they had ordered heroin from Pakistan via drone and kept it hidden in a stable in the border village of Kilche, adjacent to Pakistan. Further interrogation is ongoing to find out where they had planned to supply the heroin," he added.
