Four Arrested in Rs 60 Crore Fake Bank Scam in Haryana, Accused Promised to Double Investments

Karnal: Four persons were arrested in connection with a fraudulent case worth crores of rupees in Haryana's Karnal. According to police, one of the accused, Kamal Sharma, along with three others, created a fake bank under the name 'PNL' and duped people of crores of rupees by luring them with the promise of doubling their money.

Karnal police arrested Kamal Sharma, a resident of Thol village in Kurukshetra, from Ambala City in connection with the financial fraud case.

Fourth accused arrested in Rs 60 crore fraud case

Four more accused are absconding, and Karnal police teams are conducting continuous raids on their hideouts to arrest them. Station house officer Shri Bhagwan said on July 4, victim Ajay and 31 of his associates filed a fraud complaint at the Nising police station. Police registered a case of fraud against a woman and six other individuals under sections 406/420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The lure of doubling money in 26 months

Police investigation revealed that the accused had set up a fake bank in the name of Private Nidhi Limited, where they lured people with the promise of doubling their money in 26 months. Kamal, Sameer, Tahir, and Sonu, now arrested, earlier opened accounts in the fake bank and committed fraud by making false FDs.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the involvement of Kamal Sharma, who worked as a promoter manager at the fake bank. Police have frozen five accounts belonging to the accused, which contain approximately Rs 20 lakh of fraudulent funds.