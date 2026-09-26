Rajasthan: Four Arrested In Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Fraud; SIT Probes 200 Insurance Policies
The accused allegedly prepared fake sharecropping agreements on land belonging to other account holders and obtained crop insurance policies in their own names.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Nagaur: The Rajasthan police's Special Investigation Team probe into alleged fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has widened. The police have made fresh revelations and arrested the fourth accused. The accused allegedly obtained crop insurance policies by posing as fake sharecroppers on land belonging to other account holders, officials said on Saturday.
Based on information that emerged during their joint interrogation, police arrested Dharmendra, an operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC).
Nagaur Additional Superintendent of Police Asaram Choudhary said the police had conducted an investigation into the crop insurance policies. "Surendra Kudi, Ramprakash and Devraj are currently on four-day police remand. During their joint questioning, the name of CSC operator Dharmendra emerged, after which he was arrested," said the police official.
The investigation has so far revealed that around 200 crop insurance policies may have been processed. The SIT is questioning all four accused in detail and examining the alleged network, documents and insurance policies from various angles.
According to the SIT investigation, the accused allegedly prepared fake sharecropping agreements on land belonging to other account holders and obtained crop insurance policies in their own names. The alleged fraud involved purportedly forged signatures of the landholders and the use of documents including Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks.
Police suspect the accused were preparing to claim insurance compensation in the event of crop damage. After the alleged fraud came to light, police obtained records from insurance companies and began scrutinising the policies. A large number of suspicious policies were reportedly identified, prompting investigators to determine how many people were involved in the alleged network.
The SIT is now examining documents linked to around 200 crop insurance policies. The investigation covers the alleged preparation of fake sharecropping agreements, creation of documents, submission of online applications through CSC IDs and issuance of insurance policies.
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