ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Four Arrested In Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Fraud; SIT Probes 200 Insurance Policies

Nagaur: The Rajasthan police's Special Investigation Team probe into alleged fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has widened. The police have made fresh revelations and arrested the fourth accused. The accused allegedly obtained crop insurance policies by posing as fake sharecroppers on land belonging to other account holders, officials said on Saturday.

Based on information that emerged during their joint interrogation, police arrested Dharmendra, an operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC).

Nagaur Additional Superintendent of Police Asaram Choudhary said the police had conducted an investigation into the crop insurance policies. "Surendra Kudi, Ramprakash and Devraj are currently on four-day police remand. During their joint questioning, the name of CSC operator Dharmendra emerged, after which he was arrested," said the police official.

The investigation has so far revealed that around 200 crop insurance policies may have been processed. The SIT is questioning all four accused in detail and examining the alleged network, documents and insurance policies from various angles.