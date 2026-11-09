ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Bursting Crackers Arrested For Manhandling Woman ACP In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: The Odisha Police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly manhandling a woman police officer when she tried to stop them from bursting firecrackers beyond the permissible time.

Ananya Aswasti, the ACP of Zone-3 under the Cuttack Commissionerate of Police, was allegedly manhandled by a few youths at Nayasadak on Sunday. A few youths were found bursting firecrackers well past the permitted time. They were even holding firecrackers in their hands and throwing them towards the public.

The accused were produced in court on Monday. A case was registered at the Lalbag police station under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges include assaulting government employees, unlawful assembly, physical assault, using abusive language, and issuing threats.

When Aswati arrived with a police contingent and attempted to stop them, they attacked the police and engaged in a scuffle. Although a tense situation took place for a brief period, the police managed to bring it under control.

Further, raids are currently underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the incident who are still at large.

Cuttack DCP Rishikesh D. Khilari stated, "During the festive season, many police personnel have been deployed to Cuttack to ensure security and protect the public. However, the behaviour exhibited by these youths is completely unacceptable; mistreatment of any officer is highly inappropriate."

"The police have taken strict action following the mistreatment of a woman ACP. Upon receiving reports that individuals were bursting firecrackers beyond the permitted time and harassing the public by holding lit firecrackers in their hands, the ACP—accompanied by police personnel — intervened," Khilari said.

"She specifically instructed them to desist from such illegal activities. Instead, the youths escalated their unruly behaviour. The police are in possession of video evidence regarding this incident, and the department is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness. The police have conducted an investigation and taken action. They have also collected CCTV footage. Four persons have been arrested in connection with this incident," the DCP stated.