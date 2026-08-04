ETV Bharat / state

Four Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of Woman Stranded After Missing Bus In Chhattisgarh

Surajpur: Four youths have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman who was waiting for transport after missing her bus in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been sent to judicial custody following their arrest, they said.

According to police, the woman, a resident of neighbouring Korea district, had gone to a relative's house and was returning home when she missed her bus. She was waiting for another vehicle by the roadside when the four accused allegedly found her alone and sexually assaulted her.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and identified and arrested all four accused. A case was registered against them under relevant provisions of law, and they were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters on the case, Surajpur Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Devangan said, "Immediate action was taken on the basis of the victim's complaint and the evidence available. All four accused had been arrested and sent to jail under judicial remand."