ETV Bharat / state

'Four Accused, Four Places In Four Days': Jammu Kashmir HC Grants Bail In POCSO Case Over Prosecutrix's 'Vacillating Stand'

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday delivered a landmark ruling on bail applications under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Court held that the statutory presumption of guilt under Section 29 of the Act is rebuttable at the bail stage if the available material, including trial evidence, raises serious doubts about the prosecution’s case.

Granting bail to an accused in an alleged gang rape case involving a minor, Justice Sanjay Dhar observed that the prosecutrix’s changing versions, coupled with scientific evidence that did not support the allegations against the petitioner, were sufficient to rebut the statutory presumption for the limited purpose of deciding the bail plea.

In a 15-page judgement, Justice Dhar was hearing a bail application (18/2026) filed by Nisar Ahmad Joo against the Union Territory of J&K. The case stems out of FIR No. 45/2024 registered at Police Station MR Gunj, Srinagar, under Sections 137(2) and 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

Before examining the merits, the High Court rejected the prosecution’s objection that the bail petition was not maintainable because the trial court had earlier dismissed the accused’s bail plea.

Relying on Supreme Court precedent, the court held, “The rejection of a bail application by Sessions Court does not operate as a bar for the High Court in entertaining a similar application under Section 439 Cr. P. C/483 BNSS on the same facts and for the same offence.”

According to the prosecution, the case began after the father of a minor girl reported her missing on November 11, 2024. Investigation revealed that the girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted by four different persons at different places during the period she remained away from home.

The High Court said the case centres on allegations that the minor victim was “forcibly raped by four different persons at four different places on four different dates.” In her statement recorded under Section 183 of the BNSS, she narrated separate incidents involving different men at different locations in Srinagar after leaving home.

During investigation, police identified and arrested four accused, including petitioner Joo, and filed charges against them under the BNS and the POCSO Act.

During the trial, however, the prosecutrix and her father were examined, and the petitioner approached the High Court after the trial court declined him bail. The High Court noted that three co-accused had already been granted bail earlier, although the trial court had distinguished the petitioner's case on the ground that the prosecutrix had supported the allegations against him.

The judgement's most important legal finding concerns the operation of Section 29 of the POCSO Act.

The High Court acknowledged that once charges are framed under the POCSO Act, a statutory presumption operates against the accused. However, it stressed that the presumption is not absolute.

The court observed, “The statutory presumption of guilt, which is triggered by operation of Section 29 of the POCSO Act, is rebuttable in nature.”

Justice Dhar further held, “It is open to an accused to bring to the notice of the Court the material or lack of it to show that the foundational facts giving rise to the presumption are prima facie not established in the case or that evidence led during the trial of the case rebuts the presumption operating against him.”

The court also underlined that "there is no statutory bar to the grant of bail in a case involving offences under the POCSO Act, and each case has to be considered on its peculiar facts and circumstances.”

Justice Dhar found that the prosecutrix had taken inconsistent positions during different stages of the proceedings.