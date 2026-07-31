'Four Accused, Four Places In Four Days': Jammu Kashmir HC Grants Bail In POCSO Case Over Prosecutrix's 'Vacillating Stand'
J&K High Court ruled the statutory guilt presumption under POCSO Act is rebuttable at bail stage if evidence raises serious doubts about prosecution’s case.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday delivered a landmark ruling on bail applications under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Court held that the statutory presumption of guilt under Section 29 of the Act is rebuttable at the bail stage if the available material, including trial evidence, raises serious doubts about the prosecution’s case.
Granting bail to an accused in an alleged gang rape case involving a minor, Justice Sanjay Dhar observed that the prosecutrix’s changing versions, coupled with scientific evidence that did not support the allegations against the petitioner, were sufficient to rebut the statutory presumption for the limited purpose of deciding the bail plea.
In a 15-page judgement, Justice Dhar was hearing a bail application (18/2026) filed by Nisar Ahmad Joo against the Union Territory of J&K. The case stems out of FIR No. 45/2024 registered at Police Station MR Gunj, Srinagar, under Sections 137(2) and 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.
Before examining the merits, the High Court rejected the prosecution’s objection that the bail petition was not maintainable because the trial court had earlier dismissed the accused’s bail plea.
Relying on Supreme Court precedent, the court held, “The rejection of a bail application by Sessions Court does not operate as a bar for the High Court in entertaining a similar application under Section 439 Cr. P. C/483 BNSS on the same facts and for the same offence.”
According to the prosecution, the case began after the father of a minor girl reported her missing on November 11, 2024. Investigation revealed that the girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted by four different persons at different places during the period she remained away from home.
The High Court said the case centres on allegations that the minor victim was “forcibly raped by four different persons at four different places on four different dates.” In her statement recorded under Section 183 of the BNSS, she narrated separate incidents involving different men at different locations in Srinagar after leaving home.
During investigation, police identified and arrested four accused, including petitioner Joo, and filed charges against them under the BNS and the POCSO Act.
During the trial, however, the prosecutrix and her father were examined, and the petitioner approached the High Court after the trial court declined him bail. The High Court noted that three co-accused had already been granted bail earlier, although the trial court had distinguished the petitioner's case on the ground that the prosecutrix had supported the allegations against him.
The judgement's most important legal finding concerns the operation of Section 29 of the POCSO Act.
The High Court acknowledged that once charges are framed under the POCSO Act, a statutory presumption operates against the accused. However, it stressed that the presumption is not absolute.
The court observed, “The statutory presumption of guilt, which is triggered by operation of Section 29 of the POCSO Act, is rebuttable in nature.”
Justice Dhar further held, “It is open to an accused to bring to the notice of the Court the material or lack of it to show that the foundational facts giving rise to the presumption are prima facie not established in the case or that evidence led during the trial of the case rebuts the presumption operating against him.”
The court also underlined that "there is no statutory bar to the grant of bail in a case involving offences under the POCSO Act, and each case has to be considered on its peculiar facts and circumstances.”
Justice Dhar found that the prosecutrix had taken inconsistent positions during different stages of the proceedings.
While she had initially implicated several accused, including the petitioner, she later exonerated three co-accused during trial and also stated that she did not want action against anybody and wanted the case to be dismissed.
The court recorded, “When we have a look at the statement of the prosecutrix made under Section 183 BNSS and compare it with the statement made by her after the presentation of the supplementary charge sheet, there are major inconsistencies and contradictions.”
“The vacillating stand of the prosecutrix at various stages of investigation and trial of the case gives rise to a situation which makes out a case for grant of bail to the petitioner, inasmuch as the same offers a sound defence to the charge laid against him,” it observed.
The High Court also attached considerable importance to the forensic record.
The judgement noted that DNA profiling did not detect any foreign DNA and therefore did not corroborate the allegations against the petitioner.
The court observed, “DNA profiling of the prosecutrix did not reveal the presence of any foreign DNA. Thus, the statement of the prosecutrix, as regards involvement of the petitioner in the alleged crime, does not get support from the scientific evidence.”
The court further noted that the expert report found no foreign DNA in the vaginal swab and that the medical evidence showed no signs of recent sexual intercourse or violence on the private parts of the victim.
Based on this material, Justice Dhar concluded, “It can safely be stated that the petitioner has been able to rebut the presumption of guilt which had triggered against him upon framing of charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.”
The High Court held that the trial court failed to properly examine the evidence available while deciding the bail application.
“The learned trial court has, while rejecting the bail applications of the petitioners, failed to analyse the statement of the prosecutrix, at least for the limited purpose of deciding the bail application of the petitioner,” Justice Dhar said.
The court reiterated that the gravity of allegations alone cannot justify continued incarceration where the evidence raises substantial doubt.
“Merely because the petitioner is facing trial for heinous offences which entail punishment extending up to life imprisonment is not a good enough reason to deny concession of bail to him when his prima facie involvement in the alleged crime is highly doubtful,” Justice Dhar observed.
“The concession of bail to the petitioner, in these circumstances, cannot be denied just to teach him a lesson or to satisfy the conscience of the society, as it would amount to inflicting pre-trial punishment upon them, which is impermissible in law,” the judgement added.
Allowing the petition, the High Court directed the release of the accused on bail subject to conditions that he furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount, appear before the trial court on every hearing, not leave the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir without prior permission, and refrain from intimidating witnesses or tampering with evidence. The court also clarified that its observations were confined to deciding the bail application and should not influence the trial on merits.
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