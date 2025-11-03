Foundation Stone Of Two Mega Projects To Be Laid In Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati This Month
Arcelor Mittal and Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited will set up their plants in the state at an investment of over 1 lakh crore.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Amaravati: The foundation stone laying ceremony of two mega projects will be held this month in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati.
Construction of Arcelor Mittal's steel plant in Anakapalle district and Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district will begin this month. The companies will invest Rs 1,37,400 crore in their plants in two phases. The state government aspires to garner global attention with the two projects whose groundbreaking ceremonies will be attended by Union Ministers.
On November 6, the foundation stone for Bharat Forge;s subsidiary KSSL will be laid at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district. Industry sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to attend the ceremony. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to the UK, will return to the state on November 5. The company will set up a Defence Energetics unit to manufacture equipment used by the Indian Army.
The government has allocated 1,000 acres to the company which will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase and Rs 1,400 crore in the second. The state government has agreed to provide another 500 acres for the plant.
Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) will lay the foundation stone for its steel plant which will be set up at an investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in Anakapalle district on November 14.
Officials said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the event. The first phase of the project will be completed by 2029. The unit will have production capacity of 8.2 million tonnes per year. The company aims to complete the second phase by 2033.
Officials said the company will build its own port to export products. The state government has allocated 2,020 acres for the project in the Buchirajupeta, Chandanada, DL Puram, Rajayyapeta, and Vempadu villages.
