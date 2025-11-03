ETV Bharat / state

Foundation Stone Of Two Mega Projects To Be Laid In Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati This Month

Amaravati: The foundation stone laying ceremony of two mega projects will be held this month in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati.

Construction of Arcelor Mittal's steel plant in Anakapalle district and Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district will begin this month. The companies will invest Rs 1,37,400 crore in their plants in two phases. The state government aspires to garner global attention with the two projects whose groundbreaking ceremonies will be attended by Union Ministers.

On November 6, the foundation stone for Bharat Forge;s subsidiary KSSL will be laid at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district. Industry sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to attend the ceremony. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to the UK, will return to the state on November 5. The company will set up a Defence Energetics unit to manufacture equipment used by the Indian Army.

The government has allocated 1,000 acres to the company which will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase and Rs 1,400 crore in the second. The state government has agreed to provide another 500 acres for the plant.