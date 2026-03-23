Foundation Stone Laid For Mega Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore Steel Plant In Anakapalle
The integrated steel plant will be developed in two phases across 5,465 acres in Rajayyapet village of Nakkapalle mandal in Anakapalle district.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Anakapalle: Andhra Pradesh took another major step towards industrial growth as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union ministers, laid the foundation stone for a mega steel plant by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India.
The integrated steel plant will be developed in two phases across 5,465 acres in Rajayyapet village of Nakkapalle mandal in Anakapalle district, with a total production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes per annum. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, along with several ministers, MLAs, company representatives, and local leaders.
The project involves a total investment of Rs 1,35,964 crore. In the first phase, construction will be carried out on 2,600 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore, with production expected to begin by 2029. The plant is projected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for around one lakh people.
The ArcelorMittal Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant will also include the development of a captive port at a cost of Rs 11,198 crore, which is expected to create an additional 6,000 jobs. With the entry of AMNS India, the Visakhapatnam region is set to emerge as a major industrial hub.
The Andhra Pradesh government has assured full support for the timely completion of the project. Infrastructure development is already underway, including the rapid expansion of a four-lane road to connect the plant with National Highway 16.
Speaking at a public meeting following the groundbreaking ceremony, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said the company is committed to contributing to India's growth. He talked about the importance of steel in achieving the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat as critical in infrastructure development across sectors.
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