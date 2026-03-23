ETV Bharat / state

Foundation Stone Laid For Mega Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore Steel Plant In Anakapalle

Anakapalle: Andhra Pradesh took another major step towards industrial growth as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union ministers, laid the foundation stone for a mega steel plant by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India.

The integrated steel plant will be developed in two phases across 5,465 acres in Rajayyapet village of Nakkapalle mandal in Anakapalle district, with a total production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes per annum. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, along with several ministers, MLAs, company representatives, and local leaders.

The project involves a total investment of Rs 1,35,964 crore. In the first phase, construction will be carried out on 2,600 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore, with production expected to begin by 2029. The plant is projected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for around one lakh people.