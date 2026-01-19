ETV Bharat / state

Foundation Stone Laid For Rs 342.60 Crore Drinking Water Reservoir For Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Mamallan reservoir project near Nemmeli that will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 342.60 crore to augment the drinking water resources for Chennai.

This will be the sixth dam for the city, which depends on Poondi, Choolavaram, Puzhal (Red Hills), Chembarambakkam, and Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai. In addition, the Veeranam lake and a few desalination plants, too, meet the requirement.

The Mamallan reservoir, located in the Kovalam sub-basin between Kelambakkam and Mamallapuram in neighbouring Chengalpattu district, aims to store the surplus floodwater which currently empties into the sea, and addresses the shortfall for drinking water in Chennai, state Water Resources Department Secretary J Jayakathan said.