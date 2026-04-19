ETV Bharat / state

Foundation Of Country's First Advanced 3D Chip Packaging Unit Laid In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The foundation stone for the country’s first advanced 3D chip packaging unit was laid today at Info Valley in state capital Bhubaneswar.

The foundation stone of the Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions project, promoted by 3D Glass Solutions, was laid in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. With the launch of this project, Odisha is poised to become home to one of the world’s most sophisticated chip packaging technologies.

Majhi described the project as a historic milestone for Odisha and the nation. He said for the first time in India, an advanced 3D Glass Solutions semiconductor project is being established, bringing immense pride to the state. He noted that global technology leaders such as Intel, Lockheed Martin, and Applied Materials are associated with cutting-edge packaging technologies, and their interest in Odisha reflects the state’s growing industrial strength.

The model of the project (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister said products manufactured in the state will support next-generation sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, defence electronics, telecommunications, and advanced digital systems. “Odisha is ready to play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India self-reliant in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the company is investing nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the project and the facility is expected to produce 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units and around 13,000 advanced 3DHI modules. He added that Odisha has emerged as the only state in the country where both India’s first compound semiconductor fabrication unit and first 3D glass substrate packaging facility are being established.

The Chief Minister further said the growing semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha will open large-scale employment opportunities for engineering graduates, diploma holders, and ITI students, helping transform the state from a resource-based economy into a technology-led growth centre.