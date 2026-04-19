Foundation Of Country's First Advanced 3D Chip Packaging Unit Laid In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
The project is being implemented by 3D Glass Solutions Inc, USA, through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The foundation stone for the country’s first advanced 3D chip packaging unit was laid today at Info Valley in state capital Bhubaneswar.
The foundation stone of the Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions project, promoted by 3D Glass Solutions, was laid in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. With the launch of this project, Odisha is poised to become home to one of the world’s most sophisticated chip packaging technologies.
Majhi described the project as a historic milestone for Odisha and the nation. He said for the first time in India, an advanced 3D Glass Solutions semiconductor project is being established, bringing immense pride to the state. He noted that global technology leaders such as Intel, Lockheed Martin, and Applied Materials are associated with cutting-edge packaging technologies, and their interest in Odisha reflects the state’s growing industrial strength.
The Chief Minister said products manufactured in the state will support next-generation sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, defence electronics, telecommunications, and advanced digital systems. “Odisha is ready to play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India self-reliant in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing,” he added.
The Chief Minister said the company is investing nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the project and the facility is expected to produce 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units and around 13,000 advanced 3DHI modules. He added that Odisha has emerged as the only state in the country where both India’s first compound semiconductor fabrication unit and first 3D glass substrate packaging facility are being established.
ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ ଟେକ୍ନୋଲୋଜି ଓ ହାଇଟେକ୍ ଉତ୍ପାଦନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆଜି ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱ ପାଇଁ ଭରସାର କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପାଲଟିଛି। କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗ ଓ ଆମର ଦ୍ରୁତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଯୋଗୁଁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ହେଉଥିବା ଏହି ବୃହତ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 19, 2026
ଏହି ଦ୍ରୁତ ଅଭିବୃଦ୍ଧି କେବଳ ବିକାଶର ପ୍ରତୀକ ନୁହେଁ,… pic.twitter.com/uwN5K1oNJy
The Chief Minister further said the growing semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha will open large-scale employment opportunities for engineering graduates, diploma holders, and ITI students, helping transform the state from a resource-based economy into a technology-led growth centre.
Vaishnaw congratulated the people of Odisha on the landmark initiative and appreciated the support extended by the state government. He said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s semiconductor sector is witnessing rapid growth, with Odisha emerging as an important contributor to this transformation".
Vaishnaw said, Odisha, traditionally known for its strengths in minerals, metals and energy, is now steadily establishing itself in advanced sectors such as electronics, IT and semiconductors. Describing the project as one of the most advanced manufacturing initiatives of its kind, he said it would significantly strengthen India’s semiconductor value chain.
Highlighting the country’s progress in electronics manufacturing, Vaishnaw said production in the sector has grown six-fold over the past 12 years. “India has now become the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and emerged as the leading exporter of mobile phones in 2025”, he added.
He further informed that two semiconductor projects have already been approved for Odisha under the India Semiconductor Mission, while three more electronics and semiconductor-related proposals are in the pipeline. “Discussions are also underway with major global companies, including Intel for future investments in the state,” he mentioned.
Vaishnaw affirmed that railway infrastructure across Odisha will continue to be upgraded with a focus on speed, safety, and passenger comfort, ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions of the state.
State Minister for Electronics & IT, Mukesh Mahaling, said Odisha is fast emerging as a semiconductor hub, with two approved projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, including the advanced 3D Glass unit inaugurated today. He said the State Government’s IT, AI, GCC and Semiconductor Policies 2025 will drive innovation and attract investments.
The project is being implemented by 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS), USA, through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (HIPSPL) at Info Valley. It is a greenfield, vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate ATMP facility.
The total investment in the project is Rs 1,943.53 crore, including approved Central fiscal support of ₹799 crore and additional State support of approximately Rs 399.5 crore.
The facility will cater to high-growth sectors such as data centres, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, 5G/6G communications, automotive radar, defence electronics, aerospace applications, and photonics. Commercial production is expected to begin by August 2028, while full-scale volume production is targeted by August 2030.
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