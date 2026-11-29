Foundation Of Andhra's First Foreign Educational Institution Bedford School Laid In Amaravati
Bedford School in England has a history of 474 years. It was established in Bedford by King Edward VI in 1552.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Amaravati: The foundation stone of the first foreign educational institution in Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati was laid on Sunday.
The famous Bedford Educational Institution from England, in partnership with Hyderabad Education Academy and Malakshmi Group, will set up the international school on eight acres of land near Tullur. The goal is to complete the first phase of construction and start classes by April 2028.
Over Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of the school in two phases. Once the two phases are over, the school will be able to admit 1,200 to 1.500 students. The school will offer Cambridge/IGCSE curriculum. Bedford School in England has a history of 474 years. It was established in Bedford by King Edward VI in 1552.
HEA and Malakshmi Group of Companies chairman Harish Chandra Prasad told ‘Eenadu’ that admissions will be provided at Bedford School, Amaravati, for half the fees charged in other international schools. In addition to day-school facilities, separate residential accommodation will be provided for boys and girls. The campus will have modern classrooms, science laboratories, digital learning facilities and infrastructure for arts, music, dance and sports, including a swimming pool.
"We approached Bedford when it was planning to set up its second campus in our country in Mumbai or Bangalore. We explained the uniqueness of Amaravati and convinced them to set up the school here," he said. The school buildings will be constructed in terracotta color to highlight the historical importance of Amaravati.
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